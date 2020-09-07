The overall COVID-19 infection rate in New York State has remained less than 1% for a full month, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

There were 520 new positive cases on Sunday of 58,865 test results reported to the state — or 0.88% of tests.

The number of positive tests on Long Island was down to 1% on Sunday after showing an uptick of 1.5% on Friday and 1.1% on Saturday.

State health and SUNY officials are still grappling with a cluster of cases at Oneonta, where almost 600 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and in person classes were shut down for the fall semester.

“As we close out this Labor Day Weekend, I urge everyone to remain smart so we can continue to celebrate our progress in the weeks and months ahead,” Cuomo said in a statement. “It took the work of all of us to get here, and to protect this progress we will need to all continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York tough."

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force inspected 1,064 bars and restaurants on Long Island and in New York City on Sunday and issued violations to seven for failing to follow state requirements to stop the spread of COVID-19. Five of the sites were in Suffolk County, with one in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn.

The 520 new cases of COVID-19, which include an additional 46 in Suffolk County and 36 in Nassau County, bring the state’s total to 440,021.

There were two new fatalities and 413 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the state.

Check back for updates on this developing story.