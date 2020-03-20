TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Pence staff member tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump, left, looks on as Vice

President Donald Trump, left, looks on as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on Feb. 26. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

By The Associated Press
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

WASHINGTON — The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence’s office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Cuomo: All nonessential businesses must shut down; LI has 5 new deaths
Healthcare workers check in people for testing for Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
Exercising at a safe distance in Southold on Coronavirus: Your questions answered
During the coronavirus crisis, schools should be allowed NY suspends state assessment exams
From fitness trainers to restaurant owners, Long Islanders Jobs 'ripped out from under us': LI workers' stories
A member of the National Guard is in Stony Brook prepares to take on overflow of patients
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search