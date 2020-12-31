COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8% on Long Island, state figures show

The COVID-19 positivity rate reached 8.04% on Long Island over a seven-day average on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, continuing a surge in Nassau and Suffolk counties that has extended throughout the state.

That rate for Long Island marked an increase of more than 1.6% over one week earlier, while the statewide infection rate of 7.7% amounted to a 2% jump, week-over-week.

Nassau County saw an additional 1,608 cases bring its positivity rate to 8.9% on Wednesday, while Suffolk logged an additional 2,016 for a 10.5% percent of new positives, the state said Thursday.

As Suffolk experiences growing numbers — the county's daily rate hit 12.8% on Tuesday and Wednesday's infection rate was not yet available, County Executive Steve Bellone on Thursday encouraged residents to stay home on New Year’s Eve.

"We are seeing a surge in cases," Bellone said at a news conference Thursday in Hauppauge. "The fears that we expressed at the beginning of the holiday season have come to pass. This second wave is hitting us hard."

On Tuesday, 1,650 COVID-19 cases were reported in Suffolk – the most for a single day since the pandemic began – for an infection rate of 12.8%. In comparison, Bellone said, the infection rate was 1.2% on Nov. 1 and 4% on Dec. 1.

Hospitalizations and deaths have also grown exponentially in the past two months.

On Nov. 1, 42 people were in the hospital with COVID. That number grew to 287 one month later while the county expects to end the year with more than 700 people sick with the virus in Suffolk hospitals.

And while 35 people died from the virus in November – more than August, September and October combined – as of Tuesday, 218 had succumbed to the virus in December, he said. The state reported 15 additional deaths for the county on Wednesday. Nassau reported 9 new deaths for the day.

Bellone said the spike is largely tracked to small indoor gatherings where residents "put their guard down" when celebrating with friends, family and neighbors.

"The biggest impact in terms of transmission of the virus has been in homes where people are more comfortable not wearing a mask and being with friends and people they know," said Bellone, who is not contemplating any new lockdowns or closures.

Meanwhile, school officials in some Long Island districts are switching to remote learning when classes resume next week as the positivity rate has jumped across the Island.

In a note to the community posted on the district website, Long Beach Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher said that all schools will go fully remote starting Monday, Jan. 4, through Wednesday, Jan. 6.

She said there have been more than 40 positive cases since Christmas, the seven-day increase in positive cases on the barrier island is the highest in Nassau County and district officials are concerned about an increase following New Year’s Eve.

"We are well aware that keeping students home is a real inconvenience for some families and is certainly not ideal for our students. With that in mind, we did not make this decision lightly," Gallagher said.

In Huntington, Superintendent James Polansky said the district will switch to full remote learning for the week when schools reopen Monday, citing an increase in positive cases in the county.

Educators said they will keep a close eye on rates across Long Island.

Seaford Superintendent Adele V. Pecora said in a note posted Wednesday that the district will resume in-person instruction on Monday, however "We have been tracking the most recent COVID cases and remain concerned with the rate of increase," she said.

Pecora said the district will continue to monitor the situation and update parents during the week. The note also said that there have been 14 positive cases in the district over the past several days.

South Huntington School District will be the first district in the region to offer free voluntary testing of any student or staff member this weekend, Superintendent David Bennardo said in a video message dated Wednesday.

He said nurses and doctors will be on-site to administer a rapid test and those tested will be notified of their results. The district enrolls about 5,900 students.

"Testing an entire district is a considerably challenging undertaking and our plan is to remain calm and flexible as we work to garner a districtwide data set, which will inform our decision making going forward," Bennardo said in a note on the school website. "Please note that this is an opportunity which came to us during recent conversations and while lead time is short, we truly believe the data will enable us to make wise choices."

Testing will begin Saturday and is scheduled on weekends and after school at the district’s campuses.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had said on Wednesday that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, which has been spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom, has not been found in New York after more than 4,300 specimens were sequenced from tests in the state.

A Colorado National Guardsman has tested positive for the mutated virus, with officials saying there may be a second case affecting another Guard in that state. Another case was reported Wednesday in California.

The new variant has raised concerns that it could be more contagious than the strains of the virus commonly found around the world.

