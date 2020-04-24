Feds: Woodbury man charged with hoarding and price-gouging of PPE
A Woodbury man was charged Friday with illegally hoarding and price gouging over 4 tons of personal protective equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus, according to officials.
The charge against Amardeep Singh, 45, of Woodbury, who also uses the name Bobby Singh and Bobby Sidana, was the first in the nation under the Defense Production Act, according to Eastern District U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue.
Singh operates a warehouse on Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood and a retail store on Old Country Road in Plainview, according to officials.
The production acts bars the hoarding of the protective equipment and overcharging for it.
Among the items that Singh had acquired and was selling in violation of the act were N-95 filtering respirators, disposable face masks, surgical masks, gloves, coveralls, medical gowns and clinical-grade sanitizing and disinfecting products, officials, said.
An example of Singh’s price-gouging, officials said, was Singh’s sale of face masks that he paid seven cents for but sold for $1 — an approximate markup of 1,328 %.
