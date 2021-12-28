TODAY'S PAPER
Answering your questions about new CDC quarantine guidance

Technicians assist people in their cars on Tuesday

Technicians assist people in their cars on Tuesday at a drive-thru Northwell Health COVID-19 testing site at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
As the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened its quarantine guidelines for those with no symptoms.

Based on research about when the variant is generally transmitted to others, the CDC now recommends a shorter number of days in isolation if you tested positive and are asymptomatic.

Dr. Adrian Popp, chair of infectious disease at Huntington Hospital, estimates the majority of new cases across New York are the omicron variant, but finds the symptoms to be milder among the vaccinated.

"It’s quite more transmissible than the older delta variant," he said. "However, people seem to have less severe symptoms. Specifically, the vaccinated folks have mild symptoms or sometimes even asymptomatic."

Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, said she’s seeing more children infected with COVID-19 than with previous variants.

What should you do if you have symptoms or test positive? Here's the latest guidance on when to isolate and quarantine.

What should I do if I'm feeling sick?

Where can I get tested?

What should I do if I test positive?

How long should I isolate if I’ve been exposed?

How effective are vaccines?

Will cases continue to increase?

