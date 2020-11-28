A second wave of COVID-19 infections is spreading across New York State, leading to additional restrictions on large gatherings, early closures at bars and restaurants and the threat of additional closures and lockdowns if cases continue to rise. The threat is particularly high during the holiday season, when many residents are traveling long distances and gathering in large groups with friends and family, health officials said. These are some frequently-asked questions and answers:

What are the state’s new restrictions on private gatherings?

Beginning Nov. 13, indoor and outdoor gatherings at private homes are limited to no more than 10 people. Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts are among the northeastern states with similar rules in place. The capacity limit, which is to be enforced by local authorities, does not apply to households with more than 10 people.

I hear my community is part of a "microcluster" and is now in the state’s yellow zone because of rising coronavirus infections. What does that mean for me?

Hampton Bays, Riverhead, Great Neck and Massapequa Park became the first four Long Island communities to be designated by state officials as "microclusters" and to be put in the state's yellow zone because of a sustained increase in positive coronavirus cases. Businesses in the yellow zone are allowed to remain open and the capacity limit for houses of worship is unchanged at 50%. Nonessential mass gatherings, which generally require a permit, are limited to 25 people — indoor and outdoor. Restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor dining but with a limit of four people per table. While schools are not forced to close, they must test 20% of students, teachers and staff weekly.

How can my community get out of the yellow zone?

To be removed from the yellow zone, a microcluster community must show a decrease in the seven-day average positivity rate for coronavirus infections over a 10-day period and then keep the numbers down for at least three consecutive days.

I want to visit my family for the holidays. What are the recommendations for traveling out of town?

It may be a disappointment to many Long Islanders who haven't seen their family for months, but with COVID-19 continuing to spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend postponing travel and staying home to protect yourself and others from the virus. Airports, bus stations, train stations, gas stations and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces, according to the CDC.

What if I still plan on traveling?

If you are determined to hit the skies or the open road, the CDC urges Americans to wear masks in public settings, including mass transportation and at gatherings around people outside your household. The CDC also suggests avoiding close contact with those not in your household, frequently washing your hands and avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose and mouth. The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker also provides the latest number of cases by state.

Can I still go out to dinner, either indoor or outdoor?

Yes, but bars and any restaurant with a liquor license throughout New York State are required to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Restaurants are still allowed to provide curbside and food-only pickup or delivery after 10 p.m. but are not permitted to serve alcohol to go. State officials said any business with a liquor license would be subject to the new rules, including bowling alleys, movie theaters and pool halls. The rules also affect gyms that operate in the late evening hours.