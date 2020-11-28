Long Island had 999 new cases and five deaths from COVID-19-related illness on Friday, a sign that New York State has entered a period of continuing virus spread, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

"We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Cuomo said, urging New Yorkers to take individual responsibility to do their part in containing the virus.

The state's overall infection rate stood at 3.98%, with a rate of 5.65% in microcluster areas and 3.45% outside of those places, according to state figures.

The region of Central New York had the highest infection rate, at 8.4%, the figures said.

The number of people hospitalized rose by 184 to 3,287, as did the number of people in ICUs, rising by 18 to 654, the figures showed. Those people on intubation increased by 37 to 331.

The state had 42 deaths related to COVID-19, reaching a total of 26,632, the figures showed.

"It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread," Cuomo said. "Our microcluster strategy can target very small areas with restrictions, so the actions each of us take and the actions our neighbors take may seem small, but they make a big difference."

On Long Island, Nassau County had 462 new cases, for a total of 59,700. The county had three deaths on Friday.

"Our collaborative aggressive testing efforts continued yesterday with 14,896 tests given to Nassau residents. Of those, 462 tested positive making today’s positivity rate 3.1% — below the statewide average today of 4%," said County Executive Laura Curran.

Nassau’s 11 hospitals are currently seeing a total of 212 COVID patients — which is three fewer than the previous day. Of those in the hospital, 37 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators, Curran said Saturday.

"I encourage all to do their holiday shopping at small businesses in their local communities this weekend as they are struggling to survive with the impact of the pandemic — but please stay vigilant," Curran said. "By continuing to follow the guidance, we can keep the infection rate low, and help keep these businesses and our schools open."

Suffolk County registered 537 new cases for a total of 59,810, according to the state figures. The county had two deaths.

A total of 217 people were hospitalized, an increase of 17, according to county figures.

Hospitals had 33 new admissions. Forty-seven people were in the ICU, an increase of 2, and 19 were intubated, county figures showed.

New York City had 1,589 new coronavirus cases, with a daily infection rate of 3.64%, averaged over seven days, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

Cuomo noted that the state "has one of the nation's lowest infection rates and the nation's highest testing capacity, but it will take the vigilance of New Yorkers to get us through the holidays and through this pandemic."