Vaccinated Long Islanders began going unmasked in premises without capacity limitations except for social distancing requirements on Wednesday as New York State officially dropped many restrictions meant to halt the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it’s largely up to businesses to decide how much of those restrictions to maintain.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state would adopt federal recommendations issued the prior week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including that those who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors.

Although certain loosened regulations are supposed to apply only to those who are vaccinated, adherence is largely based on the honor system.

Evolve Fitness in East Meadow is still enforcing six-foot social distancing rules, but is no longer requiring vaccinated gym members to wear a mask, said Frank Camarano, whose family owns the business.

Camarano said the gym has a capacity of 300, and that social distancing at Evolve is easy to do.

"In talking to other gyms, this seems to be how they're handling it too," Camarano said. "It seems like the right balance."

Camarano added that he sent a note to members requesting proof of vaccination.

"They only have to show us once," he said. "We note the account. That's it. So far, it's been very smooth. I am encouraged, and it's great to see people smile. It's great to see someone's face."

Ben LoManto, owner of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar and Harleys American Grille, both in Farmingdale, said that all his employees would continue to wear masks, even though they're mostly vaccinated, but he’s relying on the honor system for diners who are unmasked.

"I don't want to offend or insult anybody, so I’ll take it on good faith that if you come in here without a mask, you're telling the truth and you're vaccinated," he said. "I have to expect they're doing the right thing for themselves and for everyone else. This weekend will be a bit of a challenge, but I am excited."

Still, he said, he won't immediately increase the number of tables he has at either restaurant and added that reservations are recommended

Mark Smith, who owns five restaurants on the East End, including Nick & Toni's in East Hampton, said "employees and customers who are vaccinated [and] want to unmask, can. If people don't want to unmask, we respect that too."

Smith said the biggest challenge is confirming who is vaccinated.

"It's a hard thing to ask your employees to get involved in," Smith said. "We are going to trust our customers, and if they're lying, they're putting your own health at risk."

Some grocers — Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace and Stew Leonard’s — said they would not be requiring their customers to wear masks.

"We think that with the vaccinations and the herd immunity, that customers can be responsible and do the right thing and make decisions for themselves," said Carl F. DelPrete, chief executive of Uncle Giuseppe’s, a Melville-based chain of nine grocery stores, including seven on Long Island.

At Stew Leonard’s supermarkets Wednesday morning, almost all customers were still wearing masks, said Stew Leonard Jr., president of the Norwalk, Connecticut-based chain of seven supermarkets, including two on Long Island.

But both Uncle Giuseppe’s and Stew Leonard’s would require their employees to wear masks, at least for the time being.

"We are 100% masks if you work at Stew Leonard’s right now. I told our team members that, ‘Look, our job is we’re handling fresh food, packaging fresh food. I want the customers to feel safe,’" Leonard Jr. said

He would reevaluate the employee-mask requirement after Memorial Day, he said.

King Kullen has not changed its mask policy for customers or employees, said Lloyd Singer, spokesman for Bethpage-based King Kullen Grocery Co., which has 30 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature natural food stores.

"King Kullen currently requires that face masks be worn by customers and employees. We are evaluating the situation and following the issue closely," he said.

Joe LaSpina, co-owner of six bowling alleys, including three on Long Island, said his four bowling alleys in New York can beginning today operate at 100% capacity versus 50% previously and that vaccinated people now can go maskless.

He said there was a senior league at the Rockville Centre location this morning and many decided to keep their masks on

"I think 90% were still wearing their mask," he said. "We’re slowly going back to normal."

He’s still keeping masks on employees, he said: "I don’t know for how long."

