WASHINGTON — Two members of Long Island’s congressional delegation — Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) — have been tapped by the White House to serve on a bipartisan task force on reopening the economy.

The appointments come as President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to lay out his preliminary plans for reopening the American economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Trump on Tuesday indicated his administration was looking to ease-up social distancing restrictions in states with low rates of COVID-19 cases, while relying on state governors to develop plans tailored to the needs of their states.

Earlier in the week, Trump announced the appointment of more than 200 corporate executives across more than a dozen sectors of the economy to an economic council aimed at advising the administration on a reopening strategy.

Zeldin, a key Trump ally on Capitol Hill, and Suozzi, a member of the U.S. House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, will join other members of the U.S. House and Senate, including former Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

In a statement, Zeldin said “We need to get our economy moving again, but we must do it smartly, precisely and carefully to also avoid another outbreak.”

“Representing one of the areas hardest hit by coronavirus, I thank the President for this opportunity to make New Yorkers’ voices and needs heard as we work to emerge for this outbreak stronger than ever,” Zeldin said.

Suozzi, whose father-in-law, Michael Wrotniak Jr., 92, passed away early Monday from complications stemming from COVID-19, said in statement: “It is positive that a bipartisan task force has been created and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a voice for New York and my constituents."

"I continue to advocate that New York is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, we need special attention for our state government, our hospitals, and our local governments," Suozzi said. "When it comes to reopening the economy, ubiquitous testing, contact tracing, and heeding the advice of experts will be essential. We must also understand that opening the economy in New York is very different from reopening it in North Dakota.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), a member of the task force, in a statement said: “As we consider next steps in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, input from governors and other local officials will be absolutely essential.”

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday announced the state would extend its social distancing guidelines to May 15.

