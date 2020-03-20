Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Beware of scam calls, emails and other communications claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury Department offering coronavirus-related grants and stimulus payments, the IRS is warning taxpayers in an advisory on its website Friday.

Listed under a warning headlined "COVID-19 SCAMS," the IRS said scammers are attempting to prey on taxpayers across America, offering coronavirus-related grants and stimulus payments "in exchange for personal financial information" — and are warning taxpayers not to respond.

"These are scams," the IRS said in its warning, adding anyone who's been targeted by potential scams should contact the FBI at www.ic3.gov in order to report those incidents "so that the scammers can be tracked and stopped."