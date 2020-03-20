Beware of coronavirus-related scam calls, emails, IRS warns
Beware of scam calls, emails and other communications claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury Department offering coronavirus-related grants and stimulus payments, the IRS is warning taxpayers in an advisory on its website Friday.
Listed under a warning headlined "COVID-19 SCAMS," the IRS said scammers are attempting to prey on taxpayers across America, offering coronavirus-related grants and stimulus payments "in exchange for personal financial information" — and are warning taxpayers not to respond.
"These are scams," the IRS said in its warning, adding anyone who's been targeted by potential scams should contact the FBI at www.ic3.gov in order to report those incidents "so that the scammers can be tracked and stopped."
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime