TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Beware of coronavirus-related scam calls, emails, IRS warns

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Beware of scam calls, emails and other communications claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury Department offering coronavirus-related grants and stimulus payments, the IRS is warning taxpayers in an advisory on its website Friday.

Listed under a warning headlined "COVID-19 SCAMS," the IRS said scammers are attempting to prey on taxpayers across America, offering coronavirus-related grants and stimulus payments "in exchange for personal financial information" — and are warning taxpayers not to respond.

"These are scams," the IRS said in its warning, adding anyone who's been targeted by potential scams should contact the FBI at www.ic3.gov in order to report those incidents "so that the scammers can be tracked and stopped."

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Cuomo: All nonessential businesses must shut down to fight coronavirus; 4th death in Nassau
A U.S, Army soldier and a New York Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Exercising at a safe distance in Southold on Coronavirus: Your questions answered
Long Island purveyors of fresh meat, fish and Long Island butchers, fish markets and grocers that deliver
All taxpayers and businesses will have additional time Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15
The Alfonse M. D'Amato District Court House, at Major federal sentencings canceled in Central Islip
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search