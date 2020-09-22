Two schools in the William Floyd School District will be closed Tuesday after a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Officials said William Floyd Middle School and Nathaniel Woodhull Elementary School would both be closed and students would move to remote learning Tuesday, the latter "out of an abundance of caution" because a sibling of the middle school student who tested positive attends class there. Officials said that elementary school student has not tested positive for the virus.

The Riverhead Central School District also announced that "an instructional staff member" at Riverhead Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter to parents Monday interim superintendent Christine Tona said all 29 students "who were in contact with this staff member" were being asked to stay home and participate in remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The staff member will quarantine, according to Suffolk County Department of Health guidelines, Tona wrote in that letter.

The announcements are the latest in a growing list of COVID-19-related school closures and quarantines across Long Island, as educators enforce recommended protocols.

In Riverheard, Tona said that on Tuesday the county health department would discuss steps regarding the potential quarantine of the 29 students who had been in contact with the staff member and said that if the health department determines the students do not need to quarantine they could be allowed back for in-school learning as soon as Wednesday.

"We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates as we learn more," Tona wrote in that letter, adding: "As always, the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our priority."

In its announcement, the William Floyd School District administration said that since Wednesday is a scheduled "all-virtual learning day" in the district the move to close both schools on Tuesday would "provide two full days for a thorough cleansing and disinfecting of these buildings." Officials noted the cleanings also are done "each night."

All other schools in the William Floyd district are open for in-person learning on Tuesday.

The William Floyd School District has been in the eye of the coronavirus in-person versus remote learning debate after high school student Maverick Stow attempted to attend classes on his assigned remote learning days and was suspended, then arrested and charged with trespassing when he attempted to attend school in person despite that suspension. Superintendent Kevin Coster last week announced Stow had been suspended for the entire school year, citing the 17-year-old senior’s repeated defiance of the district’s hybrid learning plan.