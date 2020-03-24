Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini has tested positive for the coronavirus, but has no symptoms and is working from home, according to one of his aides.

Sini has been at home in self-quarantine for about a week under advice from the county’s Department of Health and received his test results late Monday night, said Justin Meyers, Sini’s chief of staff.

“He’s been in self-quarantine for one week,” said Meyers. “He’s notified the health department. He put himself in self-quarantine at the point that the Department of Health said he should do so. He’s following the protocols like anyone else. He continues to pummel through, working 18 hour days and making sure the criminal justice system does not miss a beat and we continue to protect the public.”

It’s unclear how Sini contracted the virus, Meyers said.

The district attorney worked arraignments last Monday after he ordered approximately 80% of his staff to work from home to help decrease spread of the potentially deadly pandemic, Meyers said.