Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Former State Sen. Majority Leader Dean Skelos, who was once one of the more powerful politicians in the state, is seeking to be released from federal prison early because of the coronavirus epidemic, according to court papers.

The motion by the Rockville Centre Republican that he be allowed to spend his remaining sentence outside prison in home confinement because of the risk of contracting the illness was filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan. Skelos has more than two years left on his 51-month sentence for political corruption.

Skelos' request for release was immediately opposed by Southern District federal prosecutors in their own court papers filed Tuesday.

The prosecutors noted that if Skelos, 72, felt his health made him at risk for contracting the coronavirus “his primary residence, as noted in his submission, is currently the global epicenter of the coronavirus.” The prosecutors added though that Skelos “does not specify his desired place of release.”

Skelos, who began serving his sentence on corruption charges in January of 2019 at the federal prison in Otisville, in Orange County, filed his motion for release under seal.

But the details of his request for release were outlined Tuesday by federal prosecutors in their publicly filed court papers opposing Skelos’s release. The prosecutors said that Skelos' motion for release was premature, because he had not yet even exhausted his administrative remedies, by seeking release directly from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Prosecutors argued the BOP “is uniquely positioned” to assess the former politician’s situation.

“Only the BOP, for example, can provide the Court with detailed information on Skelos’s present health condition, his behavior since being incarcerated, his recidivism score, and the relative risks in Otisville as to his desired place of release,” the prosecutors said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

If Skelos’ health is a key issue arguing for his release, for example, the prosecutors noted that his motion is supported apparently only by “a medical consultant … who does not appear to have examined Skelos,” the prosecutors wrote.

The prosecutors also wrote “Skelos has offered no evidence to suggest the BOP is not taking the pandemic seriously, and, to the contrary, the BOP has made significant efforts to respond.”

Skelos was convicted in July 2018 of using his governmental position to shake down businesses to get $300,000 in jobs and fees for his son, Adam. Both Skelos and his son were convicted on eight counts of conspiracy, extortion and bribery during a retrial in federal court in Manhattan. Adam Skelos was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Attorneys for Skelos did not immediately return calls for comment. A spokesman for Southern District prosecutors, James Margolin, declined to comment.

Skelos is one of a number of inmates at federal prisons and detainees in federal jails in Brooklyn and Manhattan — who are awaiting hearings or sentencing — who have filed motions seeking to be released from confinement because of the coronavirus.

On Monday, a federal judge on Long Island denied a request by an alleged terrorist from Commack, Elvis Redzepagic, to be released to home detention from the federal jail in Manhattan because of his possibility of contracting the virus.