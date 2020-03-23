Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The plan to reduce density in New York City parks that Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to deliver to state officials Monday will also be implemented in Nassau and Suffolk, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during his daily press briefing on the coronavirus crisis.

Cuomo said on Sunday that he gave de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson 24 hours to develop a plan to reduce crowds in public spaces after seeing people pack into New York City parks over the weekend. The plan will also be implemented in Westchester County, Cuomo said.

“Whatever I get from New York City, I then want to do in Westchester, Nassau Suffolk,” Cuomo said Monday. “I don’t want people saying in New York City, ‘Well, I’ll just get in the car and go to Westchester, or get in the car and go to Nassau.’”

The mayor said he believes most New Yorkers have been heeding calls for social distancing, but he promised he will provide the state with a plan to reduce density in New York City parks and playgrounds on Monday. The state has not yet received the plan, Cuomo said during his late-morning briefing.

Cuomo was angry and frustrated Sunday as he described seeing people playing and partying in parks, playground and other public spaces while touring Manhattan and Brooklyn over the weekend. He called such behavior “insensitive, arrogant, self-destructive, disrespectful.”

The city has already banned team sports in public spaces and revoked permits for large gatherings. NYPD and Parks Department officers are patrolling parks and playgrounds to enforce social distancing.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said police will use patrol car loudspeakers to order large congregations to break up and encourage residents to practice social distancing. The vast majority of the thousands of supermarkets, pharmacies, bars and restaurants visited by police over the weekend are complying with coronavirus rules, Shea said.

Police on Long Island say most residents and businesses in Suffolk and Nassau counties have also been responsible during the coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said the department did receive 35 reports of businesses and other locations that are not complying with mandatory closures and occupancy limitations since March 18. Five of those businesses were found to be in noncompliance and ordered to vacate the premises but no citations were issued.

“We want to take this opportunity to remind businesses and others to comply with these new regulations,” Hart said. “Our officers will continue to monitor and educate employees of businesses and other locations who are not abiding by these rules in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 as part of our continuing effort to keep first responders safe and healthy.”



