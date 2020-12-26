Long Island had another day of more than 2,000 cases, along with 10 deaths related to COVID-19, as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reminded New Yorkers on Saturday that despite the introduction of a vaccine, reaching community immunity remains "a long-term effort."

Long Island's infection rate rose for another day, reaching a seven-day average of 6.54% on Friday, compared to 6.41% on Wednesday, according to state figures.

Nassau County registered 1,134 new cases, bringing its total to 82,233, and Suffolk saw 1,272 cases for a total of 89,257, state figures said. These numbers were a far cry from the summer when each county had daily cases in the double digits.

Cuomo said in a statement that New Yorkers needed to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others against the virus.

"We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead. The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down," Cuomo said.

He added, "It's vital that New Yorkers celebrate smart, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance this holiday season."

Cuomo said the state is carefully watching the level of hospitalizations to make sure they have enough capacity.

Long Island had 1,189 people hospitalized, but continued to have 26% of hospital beds still available, according to the figures.

Overall, the state had 6,884 people in hospitals on Friday, a decrease of 66, with 1,129 in the ICU and 638 receiving intubation, the figures said.

The state had 122 deaths related to COVID-19, including seven in Suffolk and three in Nassau. The number of deaths in Suffolk represented a relatively low number for a week in which daily totals ranged upward of 15. Suffolk had 11 deaths the prior day, figures showed.

The state had 10,806 new cases out of 201,442 tests performed Friday, for an overall infection rate of 5.36%.

New York City registered 1,134 new cases for a total of 82,233. Thirty-five people died there of COVID-19-related illness.

"We're vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers brought the state's infection rate from the nation's highest to one of the lowest, and they should be commended for that. Now we need to keep up the good work."