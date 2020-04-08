NY expected to get more aid in next stimulus package

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

WASHINGTON — New York state will get more money in the next coronavirus spending bill, but it might not be as much as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wants as he tries to balance his budget, several New York Democratic House lawmakers said this week.

And the money could come soon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday proposed another $150 billion for state and local governments as part of an interim emergency package.

Pelosi and Schumer made their proposal in response to the call Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for a Thursday Senate vote to approve another $250 billion for small business loans and grants to satisfy a surge in demand for funds.

The Democrats’ interim funding also would include $100 billion for hospitals, community health centers and health systems and a 15% increase in the maximum benefit to supplemental nutrition assistance for family’s struggling to put food on their tables.

In a letter to the New York congressional delegation, Cuomo on Tuesday complained again about the funding New York state received from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed at the end of March.

Cuomo wrote that the Medicaid funding mechanism needs to be fixed and that the state needs more federal funding, complaining: “New York State is broke … and there has been absolutely no help to offset it.”

New York has a lot riding on aditioonal money. The State Legislature approved a state budget last week, but with warnings that many revenue and spending figures -- for school aid for other major items -- are subject to the continued economic impact of the coronavirus and whether the state receives additional federal money.

“The governor clearly is banking on a big bailout in the fourth bill, but it’s difficult to believe Congress would actually hand the state enough to close its budget gap of at least $10 billion, along with billions for New York City,” said E.J. McMahon of the Empire Center think tank.

Schumer and other New York Democrats note that they already have secured $150 billion for state and local governments, including $5.1 billion for New York State, $1.5 billion for New York City and nearly $500 million for Long Island.

“Working with my colleagues in the delegation, I’ve secured billions for New York in the coronavirus response legislation passed to date, including more than $10 billion in the CARES Act,” Rep. Nita Lowey (D-Rye), who chairs the influential House Appropriations Committee, in a statement Tuesday.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Prospect Heights), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, in a statement Tuesday said the CARES Act provides more than $40 billion in assistance to New York through direct payments, unemployment and furloughed worker benefits, forgivable small business loans, health care funding, money to stabilize businesses and the state.

But Lowey and Jeffries said they would continue to seek money to help New York.

“As we work on CARES 2, we are prioritizing more money for states and cities and added flexibility to allow states to use federal funding to plug budget gaps caused by the economic downturn,” said Lowey.

And Jeffries said, “Moving forward, more must be done in the next relief package and the New York delegation is working day and night to complete the mission we started.”

State stabilization funds are likely to be distributed in a manner that allows larger states to get more funding, an advantage to New York, a senior Democratic aide said Tuesday.

But lawmakers said Cuomo faces competition in the next round of funding for states and local governments from the struggling smaller municipalities and towns left out of the CARES Act.

Members of the New Democrats, a group of 104 members focuses on moderate business-friendly policies, acknowledged that New York, as the current U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, needs extra help but that other states and communities also face the fiscal strains of the virus.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), who’s in a leadership post of the centrist New Democrats organization, acknowledged in a phone-call news conference that New York has been hit hard and needs more federal help.

“Our governor has been very vocal about not getting enough in the CARES package to help New York, which is really the front line in the battle,” Rice said. “And I think that there was always an understanding that there was going to have to be an additional package of money that goes directly to states.”

But Rice said the next package must have funds for states other than New York.

“New York is really just going through what a lot of other places around this country are going to go through, so I think that we have to be prepared to not only help New York right now — we're fighting the battles, first and foremost — but get ready to help a lot of other states across the country who are going to need some help,” Rice said.

She added that there are municipalities in her district and across the country that didn’t get money from the CARES Act because they have populations less than 500,000, which was the cut off for funding.

In a phone call last week, Rice said, she heard “all the mayors in my district who were saying look, you know, the loss of revenue is going to kill us. And we have a 2% property tax cap here in New York and revenue is going to be nothing. So how are you going to help us out?”

With Michael Gormley