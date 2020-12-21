WASHINGTON -- New York is poised to receive $54 billion in coronavirus relief funding as part of the more than $900 billion package Congress is expected to pass on Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer (D-N.Y.), who served as a lead negotiator on the relief bill in his role as Senate Minority Leader, said the money includes $9 billion for direct cash payments to eligible New Yorkers similar to cash payments that were part of the federal CARES Act, which passed in March.

Under the new measure, individuals making up to $75,000 will be eligible for a direct payment of $600, couples making less than $150,000 will be eligible for $1,200, and an additional $600 will be provided per child.

"Clearly, there is more to be done," said Schumer in an interview. "This is not a stimulus bill, this is a survival bill, and we will fight for more relief."

Other aid for New York in the bill includes:

$13 billion in overall direct aid to New York governments, including $5.8 billion for an Education Stabilization Fund that will provide relief to both K-12 schools and the state university system.

$4.2 billion in transit relief, with $4 billion of the total directed to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Long Island Rail Road. County bus systems will qualify for the remaining money, Schumer’s office said.

$1.6 billion to support local governments for vaccine distribution, coronavirus testing and contact tracing

$1.3 billion for Emergency Rental Assistance, including $18 million for Nassau County and $45 million for Suffolk to aid eligible residents with rental and utility payments. The federal eviction moratorium will also be extended until Jan. 31, Schumer said.

$20 billion for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to aid small businesses.

$15 billion nationwide in "Save our Stages" funding that Broadway theaters, live entertainment venues, cultural institutions and independent movie theaters will be eligible for.

$1 billion for New York hospitals and health care centers.