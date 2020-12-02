Why is the death rate lower than in the spring?

Clinicians have learned a lot about how to treat COVID-19 and its complications. Ventilators — one of the main ways of treating the most dire cases initially — aren't used as much. Many people died after being put on ventilators, some studies showed. There are now monoclonal antibodies and corticosteroid drugs that weren't around or used early on. One method used to improve outcomes of COVID-19 patients is a simple one: "proning." According to research at Columbia University: "COVID-19 patients who could position themselves in a facedown, prone position while awake and supplied with supplemental oxygen were less likely to need intubation and mechanical ventilation." A study of 5,121 hospitalizations, published in October in the Journal of Hospital Medicine, found that mortality dropped to 7.6% in August from 25.6% in March, even when age and other differences are taken into account. Nevertheless, even though the virus is more treatable than in the spring, there are so many people getting it now that thousands are dying every day despite the improved medical treatments available. There is no cure, and the vaccine won't be an immediate panacea.