A federal judge ruled Monday that a Commack man accused of terrorism should not be released on bail as a defense attorney and a federal prosecutor clashed over whether the government’s case against Elvis Redezepagic had seriously diminished since he was arrested in 2017.

In addition to questioning the strength of the government’s case, Elvis Redzepagic, 29, had also argued that conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan — the federal jail in Manhattan known commonly as the MCC — put him at serious risk of contacting the coronavirus.

Redzepagic had also maintained in a motion filed last week in federal court in Central Islip that the prison’s lockdown policy — barring defense attorneys and other outsiders as a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus — violates his right to prepare for a fair trial.

Magistrate A. Kathleen Tomlinson issued her ruling against the bail request by Redzepagic, who has been charged with two counts of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization by attempting to enter Syria to join either ISIS or al-Qaida.

The bail denial by Tomlinson, who normally conducts hearings at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, was issued immediately after a rare telephone conference. The virus epidemic has caused the sharp limitation of activity inside federal court buildings.

agents of the Joint Terrorism Task Force

In issuing her ruling, Tomlinson noted that the charges against Redzepagic were “extremely serious” and “the weight of the evidence is strong.”

Tomlinson also said his terrorist attitude should apparently has not changed, noting that on telephone conversations from the jail that he knew were being recorded, Redzepagic referred to non-Muslims as “enemies.”

After listening to the opposing views of Redzepagic’s attorney, David Roche, and Eastern District federal prosecutor Artie McConnell on the strength of the case against the defendant, Tomlinson said: “I still see and find that Mr. Redzepagic is a danger to the community and a risk of flight; and the government had maintained the proof necessary in denying bail.”

Tomlinson also questioned Redzepagic’s claim that he was especially at risk for the virus because he had a history of another lung disease — tuberculosis. He had not previously said he had had the illness, and Tomlinson noted that there was no jail record of Redzepagic having any unusual health issues.

Tomlinson added that Redzepagic's attorneys had not applied to get an exception to visit him at the jail and that it was unlikely that the lockdown conditions would continue so long as to interfere with him getting a fair trial. McConnell said during the hearing that the prison was planning to set up teleconferencing for defense attorneys.

McConnell acknowledged that three detainees at the 700-prisoner MCC have recently tested positive for the coronavirus, but they had been quarantined on a different floor than Redzepagic. The prosecutor added that Redzepagic could self-quarantine in his cell if he wished.