New rapid testing for coronavirus brings long lines to some LI sites

The line for patients seeking a new rapid nasal swab test for COVID-19 snaked through the parking lot outside the office of AFC Urgent Care in Farmingdale on Thursday morning.

There were so many new patients, in fact, that the doctors there had to close the list to newcomers before they’d even opened for business.

Dr. Robert Levy, owner of the practice, estimated there were at least 150 patients on line, about 100 more than usual for any given day under normal circumstances, and said the same was true Thursday morning at two other practices he owns — one in East Meadow and one in West Islip, where photos showed the line winding around the block.

“I’m pretty overwhelmed at the moment,” Levy said via phone in between administering the new tests, obtained this week from Abbott Labs. “In Farmingdale, we had more than 150 people on line before we even opened at 8 a.m. That meant we had to shut it down; that we effectively closed to additional patients before we even opened.”

The three facilities received the new test kits from Abbott on Wednesday and processed about 375 patients, Levy said, with about 60 percent of those tested testing positive for COVID-19.

He said the new kits don’t require as deep a swab into the nasal cavity as prior tests did, are “much more pleasant” for patients, can be administered in “seconds” — and results are available in some cases in as few as five minutes.

He said doctors at the clinics are administering tests to patients with or without insurance. For those without insurance, the charge is the cost of an office visit, depending on the insurance carrier.

Once the test is administered, he said, the patient is sent home to wait for the result via a phone call in order to enable the staff to see as many patients as possible without overcrowding.

“We will only test symptomatic patients,” Levy said. “We will not test asymptomatic patients, even if they’ve been exposed to someone with coronavirus.”

He said patients will either test negative or positive, and that those who test positive will fall into one of two categories — those who likely will require hospitalization and those able to remain home to convalesce.

“They’re either sick enough to require hospitalization or they’re well enough to go home,” he said, adding that somewhere between 10 percent and 20 percent who do test positive will likely require hospitalization — and it's that number that has hospitals on Long Island and elsewhere suddenly overwhelmed by an onslaught of patients.

Levy also said “the vast majority who’ve been exposed to the virus will go home, have some flu-like symptoms, will recover and will be fine.”

Demand for tests has been so overwhelming that test facilities throughout the state have limited who can actually get tested. In most cases, a test won't be used on a patient unless they show all the symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.

There are other conventional testing facilities on Long Island. For example, the state is operating drive-thru testing centers at Jones Beach and at Stony Brook University.

Lake Success-based ProHEALTH operates four drive-thru testing centers in the region. Patients must have an appointment to be tested, ProHEALTH said, adding anyone wishing to be tested should call 516-874-0411 to talk to a medical professional.

ProHEALTH has centers in Lake Success, Jericho, Riverhead and Little Neck, Queens.

With David Reich-Hale