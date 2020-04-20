What’s the difference between the diagnostic, or nasal swab, test, and the immunology, or blood test?

The diagnostic test takes a sample from the nasal cavity and throat of a person, combines mucous from the swab with chemicals called reagents and runs it through a device called an RT-PCR machine to check for genetic material of the virus. The immunology test uses a small sample of a subject’s blood to look for the presence of specific antibodies associated with COVID-19, an indication that he or she has internally battled the disease and, presumably, built up an immunity to it. Nearly all of the currently available tests are diagnostic.