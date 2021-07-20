New York State on Tuesday said four more mass-vaccination sites, including one in Southampton, would close, as the government's focus narrows to places where the fewest people are vaccinated, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.

The "downscaling," as Cuomo’s office calls the closures, comes as the rate of usage at the once-overflowing sites continues to plummet from earlier in the year, a time when online appointments were snatched up seconds after being made available.

In addition to the Southampton site, which is at a hospital there run by Stony Brook University, the other state closures are Binghamton University at Gannett Drive, Aviation Mall in Queensbury, and the Diana Center at SUNY Orange, according to a news release from Cuomo’s office.

"Over the course of the coming weeks and months, the State will evaluate the remaining mass vaccination sites to determine future necessity as part of the strategic downscale based on demand, proximity to other vaccination sites, and other locally focused efforts," the release said. "The transition reflects the State's plan to focus resources in areas where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average."

Earlier this month, Cuomo’s office announced the closure of other mass-vaccination sites, including at Jones Beach, which gave its last shots Monday. The closures announced Tuesday take effect July 26.

Meanwhile, New York's coronavirus test positivity rate stood at 1.7% on Monday, up from 1.2% on Sunday, state figures show. On Long Island the positivity rate was 2.0% Monday, down from 2.3% on Sunday. That Sunday percentage was the highest since the Island registered a rate of 2.6% in daily tests on April 25.

