Berner Middle School, Birch Lane Elementary closed due to positive COVID-19 tests

By Newsday Staff
Two Massapequa School District schools, Berner Middle School and Birch Lane Elementary, will be on "full distance learning" Monday after positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend, officials said.

Two students and "multiple staff" members at Berner have tested positive, superintendent Lucille F. Iconis said in a letter to parents dated Dec. 6.

In a separate announcement, the district said a Birch Lane student tested positive for COVID-19, mandating the closure of that school Monday.

The district said the closures were "out of an abundance of caution" and Iconis said that in the case of Berner, district officials are attempting to determine "if other students and or staff members are involved."

Following protocol, the district and Nassau County Department of Health are conducting contact tracing protocols, Iconis said.

"You will only be contacted by the District if your child has been identified as a close contact," Iconis said in the letter to parents and staff.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

