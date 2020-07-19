New York City will enter Phase 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan Monday, another sign the virus has retreated across New York State while it surges elsewhere in the country.

Just 1.08% of 46,204 COVID-19 tests in New York State were positive on Saturday, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus — 722 — was the lowest since mid-March, according to figures released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office.

"We're continuing to progress forward through the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of a continued explosion of cases throughout the United States, and that's reflected in today's hospitalizations — the lowest number since March 18 — and rate of positive cases," Cuomo said in a statement.

"During these confining and frustrating times, I know it's tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued," the governor said, "but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19.”

The encouraging metrics come as Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Sunday that hospitals in New York State hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — including 15 on Long Island — will receive $680 million in federal funds from a new $10 billion allocation for COVID-19 hot spots nationwide.

New York City is set to join the rest of the state by entering Phase 4 on Monday. Film and television production can resume, and low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment venues such as botanical gardens and zoos can also reopen at reduced capacity. The Bronx Zoo, for example, reopens to members on Monday and the general public on Friday.

Indoor dining is still not allowed, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, and museums and malls will remained closed for the time being.

"It's all about safety. We want to bring people back to work. We want people to get their livelihoods back. We want to bring our city back. But safety and health first," de Blasio said at a Friday news conference.

The presence of the virus remains relatively low on Long Island, according to the latest figures released by the state. Less than 1% of coronavirus tests on Long Island on Saturday were positive. Nassau County had 28 new cases on Saturday, while Suffolk had 26. Both recorded one new death from the virus.

But capacity reductions remain in place at facilities across Long Island to mitigate the virus' spread, including at local beaches.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that the infusion of federal money is part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March. Schumer had been pushing the Trump administration to allocate the money.

“They have done a good job but they need help,” Schumer said of hospitals statewide during a news conference Sunday in Manhattan. “Long Island gets a lot of money. New York gets a lot of money,” Schumer said. “It’s a good thing.”

With Michael O'Keeffe

Check back for updates on this developing story.