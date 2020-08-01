Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday said about 650 of the state’s roughly 700 school districts submitted reopening plans by the Friday deadline, and he chided New York City for not being one of them.

The governor warned that schools must consult with parents in drawing up plans for possible in-person learning, because “if they don’t have confidence in the plan, I don’t care what the school district says. They’re not sending their kids back.”

“This is not a dictatorial decision by the school district ...,” he said. “It’s the parents’ choice to send their child.”

He expressed disappointment in New York City, the largest district in the state and the nation, missing the deadline for submitting its reopening plan.

"I'm disappointed that New York City didn't have their plans on time, because that's one of the main districts where there is a lot of discussion and dialogue, and until there's a plan people are not going to feel there's an informed dialogue."

The governor said he will make a decision on school reopening in the coming week and “then we’ll watch to see what happens with the infection rate” to determine the status of in-person learning.

Cuomo said on July 13 that schools in a particular region can reopen in September if 5% or fewer of coronavirus tests were coming back positive by the first week of August and the infection rate did not rise to 9% or greater before the day school opens. The infection rate in most of the state has been hovering around 1% for weeks.

The governor said some school districts have not done enough to get input from parents.

“I’m getting deluged by phone calls from parents who are concerned,” he said. “They should be concerned.”

Cuomo cited the wave of infections at a Georgia sleepaway camp for kids as a warning of how quickly the virus can spread among children.

Seventy-six percent of the 344 campers and staffers whose test results the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed were infected with the coronavirus, The New York Times reported Friday. The camp was closed.

Cuomo said reopening plans must be detailed or “you’ll open a school and have partial attendance, which will serve no one.”

The governor said one problem is that remote learning works better in wealthy districts and homes than in poorer ones

“The measures to correct that are vital to any reopening plan,” he said.

The comments came during a telephone media briefing on COVID-19 that the governor gave exactly five months after the state reported its first COVID-19 case.

Since then, more than 25,000 New Yorkers have died of COVID-19 complications. Four more people died on Friday, a fraction of the nearly 800 people a day who were dying from the disease during the pandemic’s New York peak in early April.

There were 581 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 147 in intensive care, both also fractions of the numbers in April.

“That’s all great news,” the governor said.

On Friday, there were a record 82,737 coronavirus tests conducted — with 0.91% positive.

“We are in a dramatically different place,” Cuomo said. “We went from the highest infection rate to the lowest infection rate.”

Cuomo said 41 businesses were cited Friday for violating measures such as social-distancing and mask-wearing rules that are aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Three were in Nassau County, and two were in Suffolk County, he said. Seven liquor licenses were suspended, all in New York City.

Check back for updates on this developing story.