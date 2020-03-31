Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

More than 75,000 cases

The number of New Yorkers diagnosed with coronavirus shot up overnight by more than 9,000 new cases — the biggest one-day increase yet, Cuomo said. The state's total of 75,795 confirmed cases puts it ahead of Germany and has it closing in on China, where the outbreak began.

Deaths linked to the COVID-19 virus jumped by 332, another one-day high, for a total of 1,550, the state figures show.

“We underestimated this virus," Cuomo said. "It’s more powerful, it’s more dangerous than we expected.”

The governor's brother said Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus but will keep hosting his show from home.

The numbers as of 4 p.m.: 8,544 confirmed cases in Nassau, 6,713 in Suffolk, 43,139 in New York City and 75,795 statewide.

What's driving numbers

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

State and local elected officials say that large numbers of coronavirus cases in Huntington Station and Woodmere may be due to factors including population density and ceremonies and gatherings that took place before such events were banned.

“I know Huntington Station very well and there are an awful lot of people who live in the station who are nurses, first responders and police officers,” added State Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport).

Here's the story and map that shows Long Island cases as of Friday.

COVID-19 and the Class of 2020

Spring musicals have been canceled or postponed and some senior award dinners placed on hold.

There are questions about the prom, and some wonder whether graduation ceremonies will be held at all.

The coronavirus is impacting the Class of 2020, a group of high school seniors who have been looking forward to these milestones.

They say they understand why school is closed, but can't help feeling sad for what could have been.

Cleaning companies on front lines

Cleaning companies around Long Island are emerging as safety specialists, tasked to carry a heavier workload, deal with increased demand and head out into potentially contaminated spaces.

With offices, schools and gyms closed but possibly exposed to the virus, local companies are working long hours to deal with a unique demand that also requires exceptionally stringent cleaning practices.

At the same time, they scramble for the proper disinfectants and solvents.

Even harder to say goodbye

Pepper Bonay-Martin almost didn’t make the guest list for her father’s funeral.

Only 10 people — including the funeral director and two pallbearers — were allowed due to regulations imposed by the state because of the coronavirus. That left seven spots open, and “my family is huge,” says Bonay-Martin, of Massapequa.

Social distancing and restrictions on public gatherings have forced families to drastically modify their funeral plans or miss services altogether.

More to know

One of LI’s biggest school bus companies is laying off about 900 drivers and other employees in the face of school closings.

Seven in 10 business owners are worried about maintaining the business' solvency during the coronavirus pandemic, according to two new surveys.

Local electricity use is down by 2% to 3% over the past several weeks compared with 2019, utility officials say, with Long Islanders working from home or not working at all.

Major crimes in New York City continue to drop, with serious felonies plummeting 41% in the weeks since the mandating of social distancing, statistics show.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation, anxious to keep its Southampton reservation free of the coronavirus, has launched a food distribution network to bring free meals and supplies to its on-reservation members.

Many deaf people are frustrated by the scarcity of sign language interpreters at coronavirus news briefings, particularly at the White House.

Budget officials and elected leaders of Long Island towns and villages said serious local impacts were possible in coming months.

A federal judge denied the request of an accused terrorist from Commack seeking bail to evade the risk of getting the coronavirus in a Manhattan jail.

The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes — such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players — who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

News for you

Passover: This year, seder celebrants will cope with no big family gatherings, no openhearted invitations to "strangers," no services at synagogue and a menu limited by what you can find in the supermarket or online. If you need help, here are nine establishments providing Passover takeout — plus a very easy, extra tasty brisket recipe from Newsday food writer Erica Marcus.

Museums: Many world-class art venues on Long Island are offering armchair viewing while their doors are closed. Here's our roundup.

Broadway: The pandemic has forced theaters to shut down and Broadway buffs to be shut in. Here are 15 must-see shows you can watch without leaving your couch.

Plus: Many of the late-night shows are back on the air, filming from their hosts' homes.

Ready to start cooking? Many butchers, grocers and fish markets have pivoted to delivery.

If your kids need a break from their screens (or, at least, if you think they need a break) here are 12 good books for tweens and teens. And if you miss some old-time entertainment, we've put together a guide to watching vintage Westerns.

For a wide selection of upbeat ways to pass the time without leaving your house, check out our landing page on newsday.com.

Commentary

Long Island's mask makers

Doctors and nurses are scrambling for masks, and Long Islanders are trying to help — by making them.

Hicksville linen rental company The Finishing Touch pivoted from bar mitzvahs to donated surgical masks. And former nurse and current quilter Christine Brons of Rocky Point is making masks for health care workers and other vulnerable people out of her colorful stock at home.

“I’m just going to keep sewing,” she says.

This is the fourth episode of Newsday Opinion's "Life Under Coronavirus," about Long Island's helpers during this health crisis.