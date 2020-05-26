De Blasio: 'We are getting ready' for first phase of reopening NYC

Preparations for the first phase of reopening New York City continue, with the government and outside advisory panels brainstorming how to enforce limits and establish regulations for each industry, as well as studying transit patterns, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“We are getting ready,” he said at his virtual news conference.

“We’re thinking about all the pieces: how do people come back to work, what kind of precautions need to be in place, how do we monitor it, how do we inspect it, how do we make sure everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing?” he said.

As for Long Island, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that it was still on track to hit all seven of the reopening metrics Wednesday — the Island and New York City are among the last regions in the state to do so. But Cuomo warned that such plans must be done carefully with a mindset toward avoiding future public health crises.

De Blasio said Tuesday: “We’re also thinking about the fact that hundreds of thousands more people, in coming back to work, well, that means hundreds of thousands more people close together, even with the social distancing restrictions, we’re still concerned when you see a lot more people coming into circulation. Obviously, a lot of them will be taking subways and buses. That’s a concern. We’re going to be working with the MTA on that.”

The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened Tuesday for the first time in two months, and the State Legislature was set to reconvene as the state relaxed more restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Traders cheered as Cuomo rang the opening bell of the Stock Exchange, which had been closed since March.

Cuomo tweeted just before the opening bell: "Today I ring in the start of the trading day and the return of traders to the floor of the NYSE. In the two months the floor was dark, NYers bent the curve and slowed the spread of this virus. #NewYorkTough"

Reopening the state’s economy is based on seven metrics: decline in total hospitalizations, decline in deaths, less than two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents based on a three-day rolling average, hospital bed capacity, ICU bed capacity, diagnostic testing capacity and contact tracing capacity.

Once those numbers are reached, a region can start Phase 1 openings, which include construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting as well as retail limited to curbside or in-store pickup.

The statewide toll of people lost to COVID-19 on Sunday was 96, down from 109 on Saturday, Cuomo said Monday.

Overall more than 23,000 deaths in the state have been linked to the virus.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Monday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county was 39,090 with another 12,409 people testing positive for antibodies.

Six additional people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in Suffolk County to 1,840.

With AP and Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story.