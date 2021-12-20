The state plans to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts in the battle against the highly contagious and rapidly spreading delta and omicron variants, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

Hochul said the state has received 1 million at-home COVID-19 testing kits, with another 2 million on the way by the start of the new year. She said New Yorkers soon will be able to obtain the kits through an online portal.

"Testing is a high, high [priority] because what we anticipate is more and more people are going to be testing positive," Hochul said during a visit to a vaccination site in upstate Warsaw on Monday. "We want them to, even if they're testing at home, just stay home, do not go out. Don't go to work. Don't go see your family. That's how we can start isolating the spread."

The governor said her office has been in touch with county executives about testing and vaccination sites, and to find out what resources they need.

The state operates vaccination sites at Stony Brook and at SUNY Old Westbury. Suffolk County is running clinics for vaccinations and boosters at several locations, including the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge. Nassau County hosted several pop-up vaccination clinics earlier in December.

Figures released Sunday showed that Long Island had the highest seven-day average of new positive cases in the state. The 9.32% seven-day average of coronavirus tests coming back positive on Saturday also was the highest on Long Island since Jan. 8, when it was 9.70%.

The state reported 22,478 positive test results for Saturday, including 2,023 in Nassau County and 1,950 in Suffolk.

Hochul said the at-home test kits were first being distributed to health-care facilities, but also will be sent to local county governments where they will reach the public at places including libraries and schools.

She said she wants to make sure the tests get into the hands of parents to make sure their kids can return to school after the holidays.

"My number one job is make sure there's ample supply of those at-home tests, as well as the PCR tests," Hochul said. "Also embedding more of our testing into our existing vaccination sites. So they can have a dual purpose … So, when people are not feeling well, they don't have to be scouring their community, trying to get a testing kit or find a facility that can test them."

