With COVID-19 cases spiking on Long Island, Mount Sinai South Nassau is eliminating emergency room visitors for patients at its Oceanside hospital and at its stand-alone ER in Long Beach.

Hospital officials said starting Tuesday visitors would no longer be allowed in its ER because of the highly contagious omicron variant. The hospital also is stopping visitors to the hospital's infusion center.

One healthy parent is allowed to accompany children to the ER. Visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m.

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients except for those who are children, patients who are developmentally disabled or those in end-of-life care.

The hospital also is limiting visitors to its transitional care units by appointment only from 2 to 8 p.m.

All visitors must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours. Everyone must wear a mask.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.