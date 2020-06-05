Cuomo touts progress against virus, while calling for social reform

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo touted the state's results in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as an example of how government can deal with a crisis such as the one triggered by the killing of a black man by police in Minneapolis.

He said the state had been able to spur action in the public by providing information on the nature of the virus's threat and proposing actions that people could take to curtail the spread.

As a result, the death toll has fallen from about 800 a day at the peak of the disease eight weeks ago to 42 on Thursday.

"We had the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus that we have had since the start," Cuomo said. "I did nothing. The people of the state radically changed how they behaved" because they had the information they needed to do so.

He suggested the state should pivot from there to address unrest over police treatment of black men in the same manner.

“That’s what we just saw in coronavirus, which will go down in history as one of the great transformational moments of society," he added, "…and this is the moment to lead in terms of social change.”

The governor laid out what he called "cornerstones" of a reform push in New York to address the concerns of protesters against racial discrimination and police brutality, namely increasing transparency in issuing the records of police officers involved in those complaints; banning chokeholds as a form of acceptable force; treating false emergency calls "based on race" as hate crimes and designating the New York Attorney General as independent prosecutor in police-linked murder cases.

He said those reforms would help both communities and police officers who would be vindicated in many instances. Both could be done, as he said was the case in balancing the coronavirus threat with the resulting economic crisis.

It was a false choice to ask, “Do you want to save people’s lives or reopen the economy?” — he said. "It was never either, or ... It was never one or the other. That was unintelligent. It was always both."

Separately, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday “strongly” urged those protesting the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, to get tested for the coronavirus.

“It is dangerous to be close together,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio also announced that the city would start free, mobile coronavirus testing next week.

Trucks will be in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Tuesday and Wednesday, and in Kew Gardens on Thursday, according to a slide presented during the briefing. The city will ramp up to 10 trucks by July.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced that Medical schools in New York will be able to reopen June 22, but for now there will be no large high school or college graduation ceremonies. He also confirmed that Long Island will take its step in returning to life after the shutdown on Wednesday, as it enters Phase 2 of the state's reopening plans, while New York City remained on track for its first phase of reopening on Monday.

Long Island's second phase will bring back a wider range of industries from the coronavirus shutdown, including in-store retail, administrative and office-type jobs, barbershops and hair salons, vehicle sales, and real estate, including leases and rentals, commercial building management, and outdoor dining, which Cuomo had decided to fast-track earlier this week.