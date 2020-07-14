More than one-third of people who attended a Fourth of July party in Suffolk County have become infected with COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, as he also added four more states to the mandatory self-quarantine list for travelers arriving here.

Some 35% of the partygoers at the event in Suffolk tested positive for the coronavirus, he said. State and local officials were able to determine that through contact tracing.

Cuomo said the case underscored how some people are failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and are spreading the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus.

The level of people testing positive for the coronavirus was 1.5% statewide on Monday, Cuomo said. But the level on Long Island jumped to 2%. That was the highest of any region in the state, outpacing even New York City, which was at 1.4%.

"It's also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees," Cuomo said.

“I cannot be more clear: Look at what's happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don't wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant."

Long Island’s infection level has risen in the last three days from 0.9% to 1.5% to 2.0%.

Meanwhile, travelers from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin must now self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York state, Cuomo announced, bringing to 22 the number of states on the isolation list.

Cuomo has imposed the self-quarantine orders as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus surges in states around the country, even as New York’s levels remain relatively low.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Cuomo has said he is making the move to protect New York’s progress in the fight against the virus.

Starting today, travelers from states on the list must fill out a form upon arriving in airports stating where they will be staying for their self-quarantine. People who leave airports without filling out the form can be subjected to a $2,000 fine, as well as a hearing that could lead to mandatory quarantine.

Cuomo issued that order on Monday.

Delaware was placed on the list last week, but was removed after that state’s metrics did not meet the levels required, Cuomo’s office said Tuesday.

The other states from which travelers are required to quarantine upon entrance to New York, are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Cuomo said the move is needed to enforce travel restrictions put in place alongside the neighboring states of New Jersey and Connecticut to keep coronavirus infections from surging once again in the tristate region, while cases climb elsewhere in the country.

"New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot," Cuomo said.

"However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory.”

Of 60,045 people tested Monday in the state, 912, or 1.5%, were positive, according to state data released Tuesday.

Suffolk rose to triple digits for the first time in weeks, with 102 confirmed cases. That was about one-third the figure in New York City, which had 315, even though the city has a far larger population.

Nassau County recorded 69 new confirmed cases, also an increase from the number in recent weeks.

The daily death toll in the state was 5. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 28, to 820.

Patient count decreased over last week

The Northwell Health hospitals on Tuesday continued to report progress in a decreasing count of coronavirus patients. The hospital network said it had 114 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down from 125 during the same period a week ago.

Over the weekend, Northwell said it had dipped to 98 coronavirus patients.

Daily admissions at Northwell facilities has remained low for the last month. The health system has generally reported between 10 and 19 daily admissions. It had 13 over the last 24 hours.

Northwell reported one death in its health system over the last 24 hours — at North Shore University Hospital.

With David Reich-Hale

