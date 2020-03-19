Coronavirus updates: See updates from March 18
What happened Wednesday, March 18:
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses reduce in-office personnel by 50%, effective Friday.
- Cuomo also blocked NYC or others from doing "shelter in place" orders without state approval.
- NY, PA, CT, and NJ will temporarily close all indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys effective Thursday at 8 p.m.
- President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act and sent a "floating hospital" to NYC.
- Confirmed cases in Nassau jumped to 183, Suffolk had 152, New York City surpassed 1,000 cases and the state total was up to 2,382, according to officials.
