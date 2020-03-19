TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus updates: See updates from March 18

A sign outside Wantagh Memorial Church on Bellmore

A sign outside Wantagh Memorial Church on Bellmore Avenue on Wednesday, March 18. Credit: Newsday/Seth Mates

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

What happened Wednesday, March 18:

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses reduce in-office personnel by 50%, effective Friday.
  • Cuomo also blocked NYC or others from doing "shelter in place" orders without state approval.
  • NY, PA, CT, and NJ will temporarily close all indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys effective Thursday at 8 p.m.  
  • President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act and sent a "floating hospital" to NYC.
  • Confirmed cases in Nassau jumped to 183, Suffolk had 152,  New York City surpassed 1,000 cases and the state total was up to 2,382, according to officials.

Wednesday afternoon updates

Wednesday morning updates

By Newsday Staff

Health

