Only essential business

Home rules

In announcing the tighter requirements, Cuomo told individual New Yorkers to remain indoors in a series of measures he called the "ultimate step" to stop the outbreak.

Suffolk County has had four deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the county’s total to seven, County Executive Steve Bellone said Friday afternoon.

Three of those who died — ages 96, 96 and 97 — are from the Peconic Landing retirement community, he said.

New York's new rules came the day after California enforced a similar plan.

The numbers as of 4 p.m.: 754 confirmed cases in Nassau, 371 in Suffolk, 5,151 in New York City and 7,102 statewide.

Keeping the faith

Coronavirus is creating upheaval for Long Island's religious world.

Some priests have been unable to administer last rites or conduct funerals. A family livestreamed a bar mitzvah for the first time in their synagogue’s history. Many people have postponed milestone events like weddings.

Clergy say they are devising innovative ways to live out their faith as the virus shuts down social — and spiritual — interaction.

One Catholic priest plans to start doing drive-up confessions this weekend.

Grab-and-go meals

Districts across Long Island this week rolled them out to allow families most threatened by school closures to pick up free food with minimal contact.

Since Monday, more school districts have set up makeshift meal distribution stations staffed by school personnel and volunteers at parking lots and school properties.

“The reality is we are trying to feed people who truly, truly need it,” said Michael Hynes, superintendent of the Port Washington Union Free School District.

“I can guarantee the fact that these families need food though. That to me supersedes everything.”

Southampton delivers

Faced with idled employees working from home, a large fleet of vehicles and local businesses needing a boost, town leaders have hatched a plan to put them to work on a delivery service for seniors over 60.

Participating vendors will include local drugstores, food sellers and hardware stores. Their numbers will be listed on the town's website, and seniors will be able to call them directly, place an order and request delivery to their doors.

Councilman John Bouvier said it could help seniors frustrated by an inability to find items.

"We have this early influx of people escaping New York City," he said. "They are all out here now and it’s affecting our food sourcing. People are overbuying, panic buying."

Remembering 1918

The memories are back. Like the big white tent that went up a century ago outside her small Pennsylvania town, which she first thought was for a circus.

Freeport resident Dorothy Sellers was just 5 when the worldwide influenza epidemic of 1918 came to Connellsville, an old coal mining hub about 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Many people disappeared into that tent, never to came back.

For Sellers, the coronavirus has conjured up the dark mood of that time so long ago.

More to know

The Education Department has suspended all state assessments for grades 3-8 for the rest of the school year.

Northwell Health's research arm has started enrolling hospitalized patients in COVID-19 clinical trials.

The United Way of Long Island has established an emergency financial assistance fund to help "alleviate the disruptions to family life" wrought by COVID-19.

NY firms are eligible for federal disaster-relief loans due to coronavirus.

Weekend lockup joins the list of obligations that coronavirus has canceled for some Long Island residents.

Federal and NY state tax returns aren't due until July 15 now.

