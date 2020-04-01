New map of Long Island cases

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Numbers by community

Newsday is tracking the prevalence of the virus and mapping it at the community level based on data provided by the two counties.

According to that data, Brentwood had the highest number of cases (368), followed by Huntington Station (283), Woodmere (223) and Hempstead (204).

Other communities at the top of the caseload counts include Bay Shore (174), Central Islip (167), Hicksville (154), West Babylon (152) and East Meadow (145).

On average, Long Island’s communities have experienced 32 confirmed cases. The median number is 19, meaning that half of the communities have counted more than 19 and half fewer than 19.

Bleak portrait

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday said deaths and cases continue to spike. The peak is likely to come in late April, and the crisis could last until early summer, he said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The governor ordered New York City playgrounds shuttered because people are still playing basketball and ignoring social distancing. And he told the NYPD to get more "aggressive" in cracking down on it, threatening to pass a law if residents don't comply.

More than 83,000 people in New York State have tested positive for coronavirus, including 8,000 cases diagnosed overnight in what continues to be the epicenter in the United States, Cuomo said.

The numbers as of 4 p.m.: 9,554 confirmed cases in Nassau, 7,605 in Suffolk, 47,439 in New York City and 83,712 statewide.

Lifesaving conversion

Northwell Health has started to convert bi-level positive airway pressure machines into ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

BiPAP machines usually are used for patients who have chronic obstruction lung disease, lung injury tied to heart failure or severe sleep apnea. Northwell said it has about 350 of the machines in the health system, and converting them has the potential to save thousands of lives.

"We just started doing this late last week, and we've already saved lives," said Dr. Hugh Cassiere, medical director of respiratory therapy services at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

Meanwhile, Suffolk libraries have joined the effort to help Stony Brook University Hospital doctors and nurses in dire need of personal protective gear. Dozens of libraries have donated their 3D printers to help manufacture face shields, which have been in short supply.

The goal is to make 5,000 pieces as quickly as possible.

Rapid test debuts on LI

Three urgent care centers on Long Island are among the first in the nation to deploy a new rapid molecular test for COVID-19 as a wave of new tools to diagnose the deadly virus begins reaching patients.

Healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories delivered its nasal swab systems to AFC Urgent Care centers in East Meadow, Farmingdale and West Islip and within hours of arriving Tuesday afternoon the devices were returning positive results indicating the virus, said Dr. Robert Levy, co-owner of the three clinics.

"This is a true game changer," he said.

Levy said the three clinics have been treating about 80 potential COVID-19 patients per day and routinely running out of testing supplies by late afternoon.

The rent is due

Long Island tenants, many of them devastated by job losses and health concerns, now face a new crisis as their rent comes due for the first time since the state ordered nonessential businesses to shut down.

Erica Prince, 49, was just about to start a new job as an aide at a home health care service in Hauppauge last month when the company suspended all training for new hires.

With her job on hold indefinitely, Prince worries about how she will pay the $1,400 rent for the one-bedroom apartment in West Babylon she shares with her 13-year-old daughter.

Her landlords, she said, “are willing to work with me … but one way or the other, whether it’s now or later, I have to pay.”

The state last month imposed a 90-day moratorium on evictions, but advocates for renters say that doesn't solve the overall loss of income.

More to know

The White House and House Democrats have begun talking about another mega-stimulus bill for infrastructure just days after Congress passed and the president signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, but Republicans said it’s too soon.

Wimbledon was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time it will not be played in its nearly century-and-a-half history for a reason other than war.

The United Nations calls for a concerted global effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a new report, with the secretary-general calling it an "unprecedented test" for the world.

LI cardiologist Perry Frankel is using a 40-foot bus as a mobile medical unit to reach those who may not want to stray far from home.

Former State Sen. Majority Leader Dean Skelos, once one of the most powerful politicians in New York, is seeking to be released from federal prison early because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to court papers.

The state attorney general and Long Island investigators are stepping up enforcement efforts against nonessential businesses that won’t close, people refusing to keep social distance and scams often aimed at military families and the elderly.

Big donations for coronavirus efforts are flowing in from big-name celebrities' foundations, including $500,000 from Long Island's Billy Joel and $1 million from Rihanna (which was matched by Jay-Z) and Dolly Parton.

Recreational striped bass-fishing rules are set for the 2020 season, but much uncertainty remains for hundreds of party and charter boats considered nonessential businesses.

Four Nets players who had tested positive, including superstar Kevin Durant, are now symptom-free, the team's GM says.

News for you

Unemployment benefits: Filing for benefits can be overwhelming now. Here are answers to 10 common questions about the process from the state Labor Department’s unemployment insurance team. And if you're a leader in a Long Island business looking for help, watch Newsday's webinar on how you can get aid.

Bakeries: Got a craving for rainbow cookies, salt-soured pickled rye, Polish babka, honey cake? Sometimes a special bread or sweet can brighten up even the darkest day. These bakeries are open for takeout and/or delivery, each possessing a signature item or two that might make it worth a special trip.

A different Passover: Newsday cooking columnist Marge Perry offers her recipe for a no-bake icebox matzo cake, which she says is ideally suited as a group activity — as fun to make as it is to eat. Newsday food writer Erica Marcus offers an easy recipe for brisket and, in the same article, a collection of nine establishments providing Passover takeout if you want to leave the job to others.

Plus: Speaking of takeout, many of Long Island's chain restaurants are offering freebies, discounts and special programs. And here's Newsday's overall guide to takeout on Long Island.

Want to test your sports knowledge? Here's Newsday's daily sports trivia quiz.

J.K. Rowling has launched an online initiative called Harry Potter at Home that features quizzes, games and other activities as well as special editions of the first book in the series.

Many of us are spending more time in front of the TV. Newsday's Andy Edelstein tells you where to find 24 vintage police dramas to go along other Couch Comfort collections such as 112 vintage sitcoms, classic Westerns and "Law & Order" episodes.

And, as always, you can find a wide selection of upbeat ways to pass the time without leaving your house.

Commentary

Redrawing the line between home, work

Newsday Opinion columnist Lane Filler asks: How are we supposed to see the line between toil and rest?

When the boundaries between home and office disappear? When signifiers like the kids being at school or spouses being at work no longer exist?

When the weekend is just another day to not hit the bars or the gym, not go to the park or convene an extended family feast, how do we relax?

Society has an answer that worked for thousands of years. It’s called a Sabbath, and it has historically been as much an integral part of life as working from home.