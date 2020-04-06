Have we arrived at the apex?

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

'A possible flattening of the curve'

The governor cautioned against complacency because the data are not yet definitive and stringent measures to contain the virus need to remain in force.

If New York's cases are indeed plateauing, he said it's because social distancing rules and other measures are working and now is not the time to let up. He announced schools and nonessential businesses will remain closed through April 29, and increased maximum fines for violating social distancing rules to $1,000.

Cuomo added: "Whether we hit the apex or didn’t hit the apex … This is an enemy that we have underestimated from Day One and we have paid dearly” for doing so.

The apex can still evolve in different ways, either as a curve, a peak or a plateau, and much will depend on how prevention measures are implemented.

The above graph shows total Long Island hospitalized cases. See the latest maps and charts tracking cases, hospitalizations and more for Nassau and Suffolk.

The numbers as of 4 p.m.: 15,616 confirmed cases in Nassau, 13,487 in Suffolk, 72,181 in New York City and 130,689 statewide.

Skip the supermarket

With the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over New York in the coming days, experts are warning people to take even stronger measures to limit their exposure to the potentially deadly virus.

That means Long Islanders should think twice before making seemingly necessary trips to the supermarket this week.

“You shouldn’t be hoarding but you also shouldn’t be running in every day for a fresh container of milk and then the next day for some orange juice,” said Dr. Mark Jarrett, chief quality control officer for Northwell Health. “It is probably a good week to minimize it. If you have forgotten something, unless it’s a medication … you live without it for a week.”

'We don’t scare easily. And this is scary.'

Helpless. Scared. Vulnerable. Weary. That’s how Long Island emergency room nurses on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic say they’re feeling as they care for the influx of patients.

“We’re walking into work completely fearful and feeling very defeated before we even get there,” said Abigail Desmond, one of seven local nurses who spoke with Newsday via a group video interview. “Every single day, we are so uncertain what will happen. Every single day, this is changing. That is the scariest thing for us.”

Long Islanders we've lost

A school board member. A pastor. Two veterans. They were among the Long Islanders who died recently from COVID-19.

Christopher Madden was the vice president of the Copiague Board of Education. He died at 49 of the coronavirus and had no underlying illness, according to his wife.

“I want people to remember him for what he did for our community and how much he loved our community and wanted to help every family and kid possible,” Jennifer Madden said.

Rev. Isaac Graham, a pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church of Harlem, grew up on Long Island and was quick with a joke but even faster to offer a word of encouragement, according to his family.

Graham died at 67 from coronavirus, exacerbated by diabetes, his wife, Cheryl Graham, said.

And two veterans who had coronavirus, as well as other underlying medical conditions, also died at Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University, officials said.

At least 580 people have died on Long Island as a result of the virus, local officials said.

The survivors

Linda Langer stepped out of her Bellmore home for the first time in two weeks to take a much-needed walk around the block but didn’t make it more than a few feet before she broke down in tears.

Langer and other Long Islanders who have recovered from the virus are grateful but face their own troubling questions: Why were they spared when upward of 55,000 have died worldwide, including 6,500 in the United States? And do they risk getting sick again?

These are their stories.

More to know

The shuttered Long Beach Medical Center is the focus of a request from local representatives to the governor and health officials that asks them to consider reopening it to treat COVID-19 patients on the barrier island.

You could have the virus and never know since as many as 25% of people with it are asymptomatic and remain so, according to the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A poll of New Yorkers revealed that 77% said they expect the virus and the shutdown of much of the economy will cause them serious financial problems, among other findings.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Wildlife Conservation Society announced.

New York State's Regents exams, mainstays to high school graduation standards for more than 150 years, will be canceled temporarily in June, a top education official declared.

Research scientists on Long Island are among those around the world working nonstop to test drug treatments for COVID-19.

U.S. stocks surged 7%, building on a global rally, on early signs that the rate of increase in virus deaths could be slowing.

The U.S. Open at Winged Foot, scheduled for June 18-21, has been postponed until September, the United States Golf Association announced Monday.

Commentary

The search for spirituality in a time of crisis. It’s been a spiritually and emotionally draining time for many of us, Randi F. Marshall writes in her latest Newsday Opinion column.

Even on our darkest days during and after past tragedies — from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to superstorm Sandy — we were able to gather, to hug, to be shoulders to cry on.

None of that is possible as the coronavirus pandemic explodes through New York, the epicenter of the national outbreak. That lack of communal and physical contact will be particularly poignant as one of the holiest times of the year for Christians and Jews approaches.