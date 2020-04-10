Virus infects hundreds of LI hospital workers

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

'We're afraid for us, our families'

The numbers, provided by the region's hospitals at Newsday's request, give a partial view of the pandemic's toll.

Though many of the employees have since returned to work, larger facilities such as Stony Brook University Hospital and those run by Northwell Health in Nassau have seen roughly 200 workers each test positive in recent weeks. See the breakdown by hospital.

Orders to reuse masks and gowns have compounded the inherent dangers workers face, leading to additional infections, according to nurses and unions. Staff members who tested positive are being sent back to work before being re-tested as long as they haven’t had a fever for 72 hours, some officials said.

“We’re still afraid,” said Yasmine Beausejour, a registered nurse speaking on behalf of the New York State Nurses Association. “We’re afraid for us, our families. Are we exposing them?"

Two Long Island nurses are known to have died after contracting the virus, along with at least five other medical support staff. Among them was Ali Dennis Guillermo, 44, who was hailed as a selfless father and compassionate health care provider.

"Everyone who ever worked with him loved him,” said one of his colleagues.

ICU admissions dip for the first time

New York is flattening the curve of infections and beating most projections of cases, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared Friday, even as he announced a staggering one-day death toll of 777.

He said that for the first time since the crisis started the number of intensive care unit admissions dipped into negative territory, meaning more patients were released than entered ICU.

Cuomo spoke in the most detail yet about reopening the economy while cautioning that social distancing must continue to avoid another wave of cases.

The number of new cases on Long Island jumped dramatically, fueled by the expansion of testing sites and greater availability of testing kits.

The above graph shows Long Island's daily totals of hospitalized cases. See the latest data including maps and charts tracking testing, deaths, cases by community and more for Nassau and Suffolk.

The numbers as of 4 p.m.: 21,512 confirmed cases in Nassau, 18,692 in Suffolk, 92,384 in New York City and 170,512 statewide.

From wiseguy to nice guy

Joe Gannascoli is taking a whack at charity work.

The East Rockaway actor — whose mobster character Vito Spatafore was killed in the sixth season of "The Sopranos" — has turned to helping deliver meals to hospital workers.

A part-time chef who says he has cooked meals “all over the Island,” he said his sister-in-law and a niece are nurses. His niece has returned to work after testing positive and recovering, he said.

"Seeing my sister-in-law go through it, what my niece goes through … I just hope it gets over and we catch a break,” he said.

He set up a GoFundMe page to raise money so he could purchase meals and bring them to two Nassau hospitals. By Wednesday he had raised $2,625 and made his first delivery.

Nurse, cop marry in driveway wedding

The bride's father escorted her down the driveway.

The groom's dad had become an ordained minister online just for the cause.

Kelly Donohue and Andrew Schuerlein ditched their plans for a June walk down the aisle at Sacred Heart, and a 250-guest reception at the Milleridge Inn, and instead wed outside her parents' North Merrick home.

Kelly is a maternity ward nurse at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, pressed into duty dealing only with COVID-19 patients. Andrew is a Nassau police officer and is in daily contact with patients, too.

“I’ve been so overwhelmed with everything going on at work, right now, I just wanted to get married," she said.

Watch video of the wedding.

More to know

Shoppers must wear face masks to enter the very few essential businesses still permitted to be open, such as groceries and drugstores, in one Long Island village.

Victims of crime and families who lost loved ones to crimes are enduring a longer wait for justice now that New York’s court system is handling only essential and emergency proceedings.

'Here Comes the Sun' has become a victory song in the fight against COVID-19 at one local hospital, and a version of 'Let It Be' by caregivers has drawn almost 300,000 views.

The Communion wafer business persevered through economic recessions, 9/11, natural disasters and other Acts of God, but not the coronavirus pandemic as Long Islanders go without it this Easter.

Businesses catering to pets could be devastated by the pandemic as millions of Long Islanders stay home and no longer need the service of dog walkers or day care centers.

Women and girls are suffering more from the pandemic, according to a 16-page policy brief released by the United Nations.

TV host Carson Daly got a priest to perform a drive-by blessing for his newborn daughter outside the family's church on Long Island.

The Mets' Pete Alonso is among those thoroughly enthused by Major League Baseball’s nascent plan to potentially stage the entire 2020 season in Arizona.

Commentary

For us, fighting COVID-19 is the right call to action. I am a proud, first-generation, Chinese American graduating from the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell on April 10 — a month early, writes Lei Alexander Qin in an Op-Ed column for Newsday.

My mother’s family is from Wuhan, China, a beautiful metropolitan city where I spent many summers as a child. It is now forever linked with the birth of the 2019 coronavirus pandemic.

In January, my relatives in Wuhan sent reports of a mysterious Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)-like illness infecting citizens in the city. I hoped this new “mystery virus” would stay overseas. As we discovered, no one is immune from the virus or its deadly reach.

One of my close friends, an internal medicine resident at Lenox Hill Hospital, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 after working tirelessly for a month in the intensive care unit. She is recovering at home, but she is itching to go back to the hospital and rejoin the fight. In a time of uncertainty, her bravery, and the bravery of my mentors, inspires me to serve.