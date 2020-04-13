Is the 'worst' over for NY?

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Return to normal life will be 'incremental'

The state's death toll is now double Iran's total and nearly triple China's, but all indications are that the spread has tapered off and that social distancing efforts are succeeding.

But Cuomo, added, “there is going to be no morning where the headline says, 'Hallelujah, it’s over.’"

Instead, the crisis will end only when a vaccine is discovered and widely distributed — probably 12 to 18 months from now, he said.

Cuomo said he wants to reopen the state as much as anybody else, but is seeking to manage "a delicate balance" to prevent a resurgence.

“It’s not going to be, we flick a switch and everybody comes out of their house and gets in their car and waves and hugs each other and the economy all starts up," Cuomo said. "It will be incremental."

Experts say contact tracing, which involves laboriously trying to find close contacts of those who test positive and then isolating them, could be revived as part of an effort to reopen the economy.

Cuomo again urged New Yorkers to continue to stay home and practice social distancing.

“If we do something stupid, you will see those numbers go right back up tomorrow."

The numbers as of 4 p.m.: 24,358 confirmed cases in Nassau, 21,643 in Suffolk, 106,763 in New York City and 195,031 statewide.

Doctor. Wife. Mother. Inside her battle with COVID-19.

The nighttime is the hardest.

That is when Dr. Michele Reed feels the true terror of living with the virus, when her fever tends to spike and she often feels her worst.

She went from treating patients through her family practice to testing positive herself, and is keeping a video diary to document her battle, which she's sharing with Newsday.

Long Islanders lost to the virus

They were mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. Grandmothers and grandfathers. Teachers, health care workers and veterans. Neighbors and friends. And they were all lost to the coronavirus. Read their stories.

And if you would like your loved one to be included in our tribute page, submit this form.

Nurse who joined the front line: 'I've never cried like this'

Hundreds of nurses from near and far are joining Long Island hospitals to help.

Northwell Health said it has spent more than $70 million to have staffing agencies identify and move nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff from less-impacted regions of the country to the Island. More than 300 nurses are joining Northwell, with more than 86% coming from out of state.

Even local traveling nurses such as Betty Bell of Islip Terrace are joining hospitals. She now works on the front line.

"We cry at the end of every shift," she said. "I've never cried like this."

Inventive LIers work to outsmart virus

Local companies are shredding their spreadsheets and recharting their course to wage war on COVID-19.

Graphic designers are producing face shields; makers of lingerie and souped-up cars are crafting masks; medical device makers are pursuing treatments.

"Entrepreneurs' DNA is to find problems that need to be solved," said Marc Alessi, executive director of the Business Incubator Association of New York State. "This situation is actually a fit for their lives."

Get to know the local innovators and companies working to end the pandemic.

More to know



The strong winds and heavy rain Monday prompted multiple testing sites to shut down in Nassau and Suffolk.

Special education students, their caregivers and educators are finding it even more challenging to adapt to distance learning, with one recent survey showing parents of these students reporting much higher levels of stress than usual.

NY Post sports photographer Anthony Causi, who covered the city’s teams for 25 years, died from the virus at 48.

A Long Island edition of "We are the World" was released on YouTube this weekend featuring more than 50 local performers, including Michael DelGuidice of Big Shot and Billy Joel’s band, re-creating the 1985 hit song.

A 500-person study by Stony Brook University using diagnostic tests supplied by a local manufacturer will see if the blood of coronavirus survivors can help those critically ill with the virus.

News for you

How to safely leave your house. Whether you need groceries or just want to go for a run, going out can be scary in the quarantine era. The key is doing it safely. Here’s how.

Cold brew comes to you. If you prefer your coffee brewed cold, especially as warmer weather rolls in, you can now get it delivered to your doorstep by the gallon from this local company.

What to tell your workers, customers. Employment lawyers are fielding a slew of calls from businesses looking for guidance on what to tell colleagues and customers when workers test positive for coronavirus. Here's what you should know.

The Great LI Entertainment Quiz. Test your knowledge about Long Island celebrities, TV shows, music and movies.

Produce direct from LI farms. Community-supported agriculture programs, in which Long Islanders contract with farmers for fresh-picked produce that is delivered or picked up weekly from June to November, have exploded in popularity during the outbreak. Here are seven to choose from.

Plus: Virtual pub crawls are expanding to more Long Island communities.

You'll have 28 opportunities to watch or, more likely, re-watch episodes of "Seinfeld," the classic "sitcom about nothing" starring Massapequa's own Jerry Seinfeld, this week.

Get the latest updates on the virus' impact on the Island from our live blog and watch our daily wrap-up video.

Commentary

Like forsythias, our lives also are changing. Behold the forsythia, Michael Dobie writes in his latest Newsday Opinion column.

It has been a brilliant swath of color in the backyard, and all over Long Island, for weeks.

But now the forsythia is changing, its yellow leaves falling off and giving way to the green. It happens slowly. The forsythia always stubbornly resists its metamorphosis, but clearly it is moving on to a new stage of its life cycle.

Still life, but something different. Still vibrant and pulsing, but something different.

Something like how life is changing for all of us at this time of the coronavirus.