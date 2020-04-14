Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Beating the projections

Intubations of COVID-19 patients moved into negative territory for the second straight day, and hospitalizations remained steady for another consecutive day, Cuomo said.

Statistical projections from different sources had anticipated more sickened people needing hospital beds and overwhelming the health care system before the governor closed nonessential businesses, shut down schools and issued mandates for people to stay home.

The results so far show that New Yorkers have heeded warnings, helping to curtail the outbreak, Cuomo said.

“We are changing the curve every day," he said. "We have shown that we control the virus, the virus doesn’t control us.”

However, the number of deaths — considered a lagging indicator in measuring the pandemic's progression — rose again, bringing the total of New Yorkers known to have lost their lives to 10,834.

Long Island's black population makes up a disproportionate share of coronavirus deaths, according to preliminary data.

The above chart shows total deaths in Nassau and Suffolk in recent days. See more charts and maps tracking testing, deaths, cases by community and other stats for Long Island.

The numbers as of 4 p.m.: 25,250 confirmed cases in Nassau, 22,462 in Suffolk, 110,465 in New York City and 202,208 statewide.

Sudden, unexpected job loss

In the blink of an eye, more than 100,000 Long Islanders lost their jobs and their paychecks.

The March 22 shutdown of hundreds of nonessential businesses left many — whose livelihoods had felt stable just days before — suddenly scrambling to pay rent, make car payments and put food on the table.

Here's how three locals without paychecks are making do with less.

Teacher eager to donate her plasma

Julia Sabia Motley feels lucky to have recovered from her bout with COVID-19 and is eager to pay it forward — with her plasma.

Motley, a Merrick teacher and resident, was one of the first to sign up to see if she could donate plasma for a clinical trial at Stony Brook University.

Scientists are hoping antibodies in plasma from recovering patients can be used in current patients to combat the virus.

“I am so desperate at this point to give back,” said Motley, a mother of three. “There are so many people I know who are infected.”

She said a preliminary blood test showed her plasma is rich with antibodies, but she has to clear one more hurdle before donating.

The biggest threat to grocery employees

Careless customers pose the biggest threat to grocery employees working during the pandemic, the president of the nation’s largest food and retail union said.

"Workers are being exposed and they are dying,” said Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million workers, including more than 900,000 in the grocery industry.

Perrone said 30 members have died from the virus and nearly 3,000 aren’t working because they are sick or have been exposed.

The union is calling for government, retailer and public action to do more to protect grocery employees and has launched a #ShopSmart campaign that asks customers to wear masks, even if homemade, and gloves while shopping, among other measures.

Family Porch-traits

As photographer Colleen Radcliffe looked through her camera lens at the Wendel family posing outside their Hicksville home, with the father feet away from his wife and children and a surgical mask covering his face, she decided she needed to capture the image in black and white to express the starkness of the moment.

“He’s a nurse and I wanted to make a statement — the sacrifices this man makes every day and his then coming home to his family and making sure not to put them at risk.”

The Wendels' experience is just one of the stories Radcliffe is capturing in pictures she is taking for free of local families during the outbreak.

All photographs — so far she has taken about 100 — are done outside to comply with social distancing guidelines. See more of her portraits and learn if you're eligible for a free session.

Commentary

What a fire and a virus could not kill. One year ago, a fire in Paris engulfed Notre Dame, Michael Dobie writes in his latest Newsday Opinion column.

It was mesmerizing, in a horrifying way. The flames felled the cathedral's famous steeple on April 15, and collapsed its iconic roof. It was hard not to feel a sense of helplessness as the destruction unfolded, in slow motion and yet quickly, too. By morning, the fire was gone.

But it left behind a lingering sense of loss. You knew the old church was never going to be the same and that was profoundly saddening.

More than that, though, was the fire's unnerving attack on our sense of permanence. This massive church, which took 100 years to build beginning in 1160, has stood on that spot seemingly forever.

Now we're confronting a whole different sense of loss, and it turns out that what happened to Notre Dame, as much as that shook some of us at the time, was no preparation for the coronavirus.