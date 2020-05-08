Children hospitalized with disease related to virus

Pediatric syndrome potentially linked to COVID-19

The state Department of Health issued an advisory that urges hospitals to immediately report cases of what is called "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19," and to perform a test for the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at his briefing Friday announced the first-known death in the state of a child from an inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19. A 5-year-old boy died Thursday in New York City, and the state is investigating several other deaths.

There are now 73 reported cases of the illness statewide, he said, a statistic that belies the early evidence that children generally do not get seriously ill from COVID-19, he said.

The syndrome appears to stem from the immune systems' “hyperactive response” to the coronavirus infection, which then leads to inflammation of blood vessels and complications that have included inflamed heart muscles and breathing problems, said Dr. James Schneider, of Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

About 25 children, most who had previously been healthy, have been treated for the syndrome at Cohen and most have been so seriously ill that they required critical care treatment, he said.

Although New York has continued to drive its coronavirus case numbers down, Cuomo stressed again the need for continued vigilance and a measured reopening to prevent a resurgence.

The above chart shows the number of new cases in Nassau and Suffolk in recent days.

View a map of Long Island cases and more charts that show local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

The numbers as of 3 p.m.: 37,812 confirmed cases in Nassau, 36,223 in Suffolk, 181,783 in New York City and 330,407 statewide.

Teacher, adoring dad dies of COVID complications

Longtime Northport High School English teacher Charles Scott enjoyed spending time with his four daughters. So much so that he loved driving them anywhere they wanted to go.

And that means anywhere.

“Nothing was inconvenient for him," said his daughter Shana Dempsey. "He drove me to Florida so I could go to college just because it meant spending more time with me. He was just fully invested in being the best friend and family member.”

Scott, a resident of East Northport, died at 76 of complications from COVID-19, according to his family.

He taught at Northport for more than 30 years and at Suffolk County Community College, Nassau Community College and Hofstra University during a career that spanned half a century.

Read his story and learn about other Long Islanders we've lost to the virus.

When unemployment pays better than work

Tens of thousands of Long Islanders are now making more on unemployment than they did working, prompting concerns among business owners and highlighting the state of wage stagnation.

Under New York’s regular unemployment system, eligible recipients could expect to see anywhere from $182 to $504 per week, depending on their most recent wages. Thanks to supplemental aid through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, unemployment recipients receive an additional $600 per week on top of their normal benefits for the first four months of unemployment.

“If you were a lower wage earner, it’s possible you can be making more money than when you were employed,” said Rob Basso, of Associated Human Capital Management, which handles payroll and HR functions for about 1,000 firms.

Processing grief remains vital

About 60 people were on a video conference call one recent night, learning together how to grieve in the age of COVID-19.

Unable to comfort one another with embraces and kisses — and with some participants using an unfamiliar technology — friends and relatives of the deceased shared stories, readings, poems and prayers that brought back memories of better times.

Families are learning new ways to say goodbye to those who died, whether from the coronavirus or other causes. But whether traditional services are postponed or held using FaceTime or Zoom, bereavement specialists say time-honored forms of grieving are still vital to people seeking closure and healing.

More to know

Luxury Hamptons vacation rentals are experiencing an unprecedented boom fueled by an exodus of Manhattanites fleeing the virus-wracked city to the sprawling mansions and pristine beaches of the East End.

A second public company on Long Island, Frequency Electronics Inc. in Uniondale, is returning a $5 million Paycheck Protection Program loan.

NYPD officials believe they have beat back the pandemic's effect on the rank and file as the number of uniformed officers out sick has declined to just over 4%, down from nearly 20% in early April.

The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record.

Michael Bublé promises to return to Long Island: His postponed Nassau Coliseum concert date, originally set for March 24, has been moved to 2021.

News for you

Do it for the toilet paper. How well do you know local history? This virtual scavenger hunt is encouraging Long Islanders to explore the past and the winner gets a collection of books and a dozen rolls of toilet paper. Families are also participating in these real-world scavenger hunts, with some taking them on East End road trips.

Don't skip checkups. You might think it's safer to stay home these days than head to the doctor’s office for an annual checkup, but many doctors on Long Island say these exams and immunizations should not be skipped.

Relief for golfers. If you're tired of lugging your clubs around the green, there's good news: Suffolk and Nassau will begin renting single-rider golf carts again at county-owned courses as pandemic restrictions are eased.

DIY pretzels. It's a snack that will also keep the kids entertained for about an hour. Auntie Anne's is offering an at-home kit with ingredients such as dough mix, yeast, baking soda, salt and/or cinnamon sugar.

SNL's remote finale. You'll get one more episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" this season, another remotely shot "at home" edition, which will air this weekend.

Plus: Homebound moviegoers can choose between two action films with extras this Friday night: “John Wick,” featuring an introduction from Jamie Lee Curtis, and “Shaolin vs. Wu Tang,” with livestreamed commentary from rapper-actor RZA.

Check out these other streaming events and more upbeat ways to pass the time with your family this weekend.

Commentary

Who and what are essential anymore? There was a time when practically everybody’s job was essential, and nearly anyone old enough to walk and young enough to, well, walk, had a job, assuming they were healthy enough, Lane Filler writes in his latest Newsday Opinion column.

That time was almost all of human history.

Had the coronavirus pandemic swept through in 1800 BC or 1800 AD, the screening process to escape quarantine would have been pretty streamlined.

“Ok, hunters, gatherers, farmers, soldiers, police, slaves, masons, millers, tanners, tailors, teachers, cobblers and healers, keep working."

It is not like that today. There are 325 million people in this nation but the workforce is only 160 million people, and about 30% of those are considered, by government standards, to be essential. That means the key needs of the nation can, if necessary, be met via the toil of just 50 million folks.