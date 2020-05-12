Blacks, Latinos larger share of LI coronavirus deaths

'Communities of color have been devastated'

On Long Island, African Americans make up about 12% of Nassau's population and had a virus death rate of 19%; while Latinos were nearly 17% of the county's population, and comprised 12% of virus deaths, according to the state.

In Suffolk, blacks were just under 8% of the population and comprised 12% of the deaths. Latinos, at nearly 19% of Suffolk's population, comprised 15% of the deaths.

The analysis shows that two-thirds of those living in the 20 Suffolk communities with the largest number of infections per capita, as of May 6, are black or Latino, as are 62% of those living in the top 20 Nassau communities.

The map below shows which Long Island communities have higher concentrations of cases.



One of the reasons why the numbers are so high, health officials said, is because some blacks and Latinos do not have health insurance. Spurred by the data, local and state leaders are bringing together experts from across the health, social and economic sectors to tackle the root causes of health care inequities.

"Communities of color have been devastated by this crisis, and government at the local, state, and federal level must respond accordingly,” Nassau Executive Laura Curran said.

The numbers as of 3 p.m.: 38,434 confirmed cases in Nassau, 37,062 in Suffolk, 186,123 in New York City and 338,485 statewide.

Children's syndrome linked to COVID: What to know

State health officials are increasingly concerned about a mysterious set of symptoms that seem to be linked to COVID-19 that has stricken children, a group thought to be the least likely to develop life-threatening symptoms from the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 100 young New Yorkers have come into hospitals with toxic-shock inflammation symptoms as of Monday — and three of them have died, officials said.

We know you have questions about this new children's syndrome including what you should do if your child is showing symptoms. Get answers.

Fauci cautions against reopening too soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, warned that “the consequences could be really serious” if cities and states reopen the U.S. economy too quickly.

More COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, Fauci told the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation you will see some cases appear,” Fauci said.

And if there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, “my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” he said.

LI's Chinese restaurants show resilience

It’s been a rough spring for all restaurants, but particularly Chinese ones.

By the time most local businesses were considering whether to pivot from dine-in to takeout or to close altogether, many Chinese establishments had already shuttered.

In February, Calvin Hu, who owns Hunan Taste in Greenvale with his brother, noticed a drop-off in business.

“People were nervous about eating Chinese — I get it," he said, but by mid-March, they were "crazy busy."

What persuaded Hu to close his doors on March 25 was his kitchen staff, who mostly commute from Queens and were worried about coming in to work and then going back to their families.

Hu hopes to reopen in May. “Chinese restaurants are resilient,” he said. “We will be back.”

See how other local Chinese restaurants are faring.

The Village of Freeport will become the first Long Island local government to distribute masks and gloves to all of its residents.

At least 340 resident physicians in New York City have confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases, according to a new report that cites a lack of adequate testing and safety equipment among young doctors.

MLB owners approved a tentative plan to start the 2020 season in July, but the players’ union is not expected to agree to this version of the proposal because of concerns about safety and money, sources said.

Outdoor tennis will be permitted again in New York, as of Friday, but just what this means to Long Island’s tennis community will need to be sorted out over the next few days.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation has received $1.8 million in restricted funding through the federal CARES Act to help cover COVID-19-related current and future costs.

Watch a drive-in movie. Providing what could be the first communal moviegoing experience since local theaters closed in March, North Hempstead is launching a free weekly drive-in movie series starting May 23 with “Goonies.”

Bike for beer. One local brewery is inviting cyclists to join in a socially distant bike ride to earn swag and beer tokens, which can be redeemed for two to-go brews.

Finally see 'Hamilton.' While Broadway remains dark until Labor Day, you'll soon be getting your shot to see the hit show "Hamilton" if you're a Disney Plus subscriber. A filmed version of the musical is coming to the streaming service in early July.

Family meal deals. America’s chain restaurants know that families are economizing these day. If you're looking for a bargain, check out these to-go offers at 11 popular eateries including one to feed a family of eight for $30.

East End rentals, electric use jumps during lockdown. It was on March 25, just as the sheer terror of the coronavirus engulfed our region that Dr. Deborah Birx took to a White House podium to sound the alarm, Rita Ciolli writes in her latest Newsday Opinion column.

“We remain deeply concerned about New York City and the New York metro area,” said Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. “We are starting to see new cases across Long Island that suggest people have left the city.”

Days later, 10 East End town supervisors and mayors wrote to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and asked him to bar diseased New York City residents from escaping to the farther reaches of Suffolk. The officials feared that the limited health care system could not cope with the increased population, and that grocery stores and other services would be overwhelmed.

They were already too late to set up barricades. The city folks had pretty much come early and were staying in their summer homes and seasonal rentals.

To get a better understanding of just what happened, The Point sought one common denominator: electrical usage.