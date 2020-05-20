Long Beach boardwalk reopening after 2 months

Getting 'back to some sense of normalcy'

The 2.2-mile boardwalk, which has been closed for two months amid fears of spreading COVID-19, will be open to everyone daily from dawn until dusk starting Thursday.

Its beaches — which will only be available to city residents — will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends starting Saturday through June 28. They will then be open daily during those hours through Labor Day.

"We have been trying to figure out how are we going to open a boardwalk and beach in a pandemic in a manner that puts the safety of residents first and allow everyone to get back to some sense of normalcy," said John McNally, assistant to the city manager.

Residents are asked to walk on the right side of the boardwalk in both directions. Masks must be worn on the boardwalk and beach ramps when social distancing of 6 feet is not possible. Signs will be added to the boardwalk to remind people to stay apart.

Meanwhile, Nassau County legislators approved an emergency ordinance to temporarily restrict access to Nickerson Beach to county residents for as long as New York City beaches are closed.

And several Long Island beaches are officially opening for the season on Friday. Here are the details on admission fees or site-specific restrictions you might encounter.

Cuomo: NY reaches 'another pivot point'

New York State is "at another pivot point" as it reopens economic activity in its various regions, but residents need to continue to observe social distancing and wear masks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday as the state unveiled results of testing showing more spread of the coronavirus in New York City's low-income and minority communities.

He also said religious ceremonies can resume, though on a scaled-down basis.

The Capitol Region, including the city of Albany, became the seventh region to start its first phase of reopening Wednesday as it met six of the seven metrics watched by the state.

Cuomo said the state had asked the Northwell Health system that operates many hospitals and labs to conduct antibody testing through a faith-based network in minority communities in New York City.

Preliminary results showed that low-income residents in predominantly black and Latino neighborhoods are faring worse in avoiding infection, he said.

The chart below shows the number of people who have been tested for coronavirus on Long Island.

Search a map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

The numbers as of 3 p.m.: 39,368 confirmed cases in Nassau, 38,411 in Suffolk, 194,550 in New York City and 354,370 statewide.

Businesses weigh liability issues for returning workers

The signs telling customers to wear masks are up in the vestibule, and the hand sanitizer dispenser is located by the front door. Masks are offered to those without them, and those who refuse have the option to conduct their business with an employee outside.

Customers who refuse his safety precautions can go elsewhere, said Evan Bloom, co-owner of a family signage and printing business with three franchises on Long Island. He doesn’t want to expose his employees or customers to the coronavirus or be exposed to a lawsuit by someone claiming they were infected in his establishments.

In New York State, an executive order by Cuomo directs local governments to mandate face coverings be worn in public areas where social distancing of at least 6 feet may not be possible. But nationally, businesses — from meatpacking plants to supermarkets, warehouses and small retail stores — have been uneven in how or even whether they enforce such safety guidelines.

“I’m willing to not do business with the person if they are going to be difficult,” Bloom said. “As a small business, I don’t have a large bankroll to settle lawsuits.”

The MTA's considerations to bring LIRR riders back

The MTA is considering limiting capacity on Long Island Rail Road trains, implementing a reservation system and using technology to take passengers' temperatures to help restore confidence in the nation's largest commuter rail system, which has seen its ridership plummet during the pandemic, officials said.

During a Newsday-sponsored webinar, MTA chairman and chief executive officer Patrick Foye said a "multidimensional" approach was needed to safely and effectively bring back the LIRR's riders once the state's stay-at-home order ended.

Among the options on the table is setting a yet-undetermined limit on the number of passengers who can enter a railroad car and creating an automated transit reservation system.

The MTA also is talking to industry leaders about testing mass thermal imaging equipment that could take the temperature of every passenger before boarding an LIRR train. All MTA employees already have their temperature taken before starting their shifts, officials said.

Watch the full webinar here.

A train sketch artist isolated

The daily 8:30 train from Rockville Centre used to present fresh models for artist Naomi Grossman to inconspicuously finger-sketch on her iPad.

Those people hunched over smartphones. Some lady with her hair in a bun, clothing hung up above, focused on a pocket mirror and putting on makeup. That guy sprawled out with his feet on another seat.

“Very often, on the way home, you could just see the body language revealing the weight of the day,” said Grossman, 70, who sketched (mostly) unwitting commuters aboard the Long Island Rail Road on and off over seven years and three iPads.

Like artists around the world, Grossman — a high-school-math-teacher-turned-artist whose primary work includes sculpture, mixed media and painting — is being confronted with a fundamental question: what to make in the face of a worldwide health crisis.

More to know

The Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association, which lobbies for restaurant and bar owners, is urging the state to allow restaurants to reopen sooner — in Phase 2 — according to plans submitted to Empire State Development.

Pier 1 Imports wants to close all of its 541 stores, including the four on Long Island, after the pandemic derailed its plans to find a buyer, the home décor retailer said.

A federal judge refused to release Adam Skelos, the son of former State Senate Majority Dean Skelos, from prison because of his fear of catching the virus. He is serving a four-year sentence for corruption.

Beach cabana loyalists, public officials and beach club operators are grappling with whether it's safe to use the thousands of cabanas that line the Long Beach barrier island during the pandemic.

The chief prosecutor for the Eastern District warned landlords against the illegal and “predatory” practice of trying to get sexual favors from tenants in exchange for nonpayment of rent due to the pandemic.

News for you

Helping children understand. Making sense of the pandemic can be tough for all ages. Two Long Islanders imagined questions kids might have about it and put the answers in a free e-book called “Kelly Stays Home: The Science of the Coronavirus," for ages 4 to 11.

Food truck returns this weekend. Southold’s North Fork Table & Inn changed hands last year, and the new owners had an eye toward a summertime launch. But the food truck at the back of the parking lot will open on Friday.

Get a 'hello' from Lindsay Lohan. The actress-entrepreneur originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick announced she joined the celebrity video-greeting service Cameo. Her messages come with a $300 price tag.

Grad gifts under $250. Class of 2020 graduates deserve a memorable gift this year. Whether you're looking to reward them with a soundbar or a gaming console, there should be something on this list to suit them.

A season rescheduled. The storied Gateway Playhouse is postponing its summer season and has announced a fundraising drive to help sustain the five-acre property through its pandemic-related closure.

Plus: Join us for our latest free webinar tomorrow discussing “Inside the Red Zone,” a Newsday investigation that captured the struggles and hopes inside Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital during the crisis. Save your spot.

Get real-time updates about the virus' impact on the Island by visiting our live blog and watch our latest daily wrap-up video.

Commentary

Podcast on books and bookstores. Selling puzzles in the bookstore window, a new e-commerce site, and why “Dune” and “The Great Gatsby” are big sellers: snapshots of the new normal for Book Revue in Huntington.

Episode 23 of “Life Under Coronavirus” is a look at how the book-selling industry is doing during the pandemic, and what bookstores might look like in the future.

You can listen to more episodes in the series here.