Summer school will be online, but what about camps?

With eye on pediatric cases, state considers summer camp

While announcing the decision on summer school, Cuomo also said the state is considering whether summer camps will be permitted as health officials study a newly emerging inflammatory condition in children that is believed to be related to COVID-19. The governor said that if he had young children, he personally would not send them.

“Until we have this answer on this pediatric syndrome, as a parent until I know how widespread this is, I would not send my children to day camp," Cuomo said at his daily briefing. "And if I won’t send my children to day camp, I wouldn’t ask anybody else to send their children to day camp."

He and other officials indicated non-sleepaway camps might still be permitted, but the state needs more answers first about the new syndrome. Cuomo noted that it seems to be spreading, with the number of countries and states where it has been detected doubling in the last week.

The state is now investigating 157 possible instances of the syndrome, which Cuomo called "more frightening than COVID ... in some ways because it inflames the heart."

As for the fall, the state will issue guidelines in early June on what schools would need to do to reopen safely. Schools will need to submit their plans in July, and the state will approve or reject them.

The following map shows the concentration of coronavirus cases in Long Island communities.

Search the map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

The numbers as of 3 p.m.: 39,487 confirmed cases in Nassau, 38,553 in Suffolk, 195,675 in New York City and 356,458 statewide.

LI outdoor restaurants to Cuomo: Let us reopen earlier

A coalition of Nassau and Suffolk restaurant owners whose establishments have outdoor seating are appealing to the governor to reopen on Monday because many of the businesses are seasonal.

Cuomo currently has restaurants scheduled to reopen during phase three of the state's "unpausing," the timetable of which is evolving.

Sosh Andriano, owner of The Whales Tale in Northport, said a steep drop in revenue increased his frustration as he looked out at his empty outdoor restaurant as the nicer weather arrived. He decided to take action to get himself and his employees back to work, calling others in the industry.

His calls led to more than 50 restaurants and restaurant groups signing a letter to Cuomo, requesting an earlier reopening based on the argument that outdoor restaurants have physical and operational differences compared with indoor dining.

“Also, we have three to four months to make an entire year’s revenue,” he said.

Retired cop nearly died twice fighting COVID-19

A retired NYPD officer who was hospitalized for two months in a life-or-death battle with the coronavirus left Mount Sinai South Nassau Wednesday to thunderous applause from his family, friends and health care workers.

Anthony Greco, 53, of Wantagh, nearly died twice during 61 days at the Oceanside hospital, his relieved wife, Elizabeth Greco, said.

“He is a miracle,” said Elizabeth Greco, a retired Suffolk County police officer. “By the grace of God and the [Mount Sinai] staff, he is alive today and we are so grateful.”

Greco’s pulmonologist, Dr. Frank Coletta, said the virus caused “significant injury” to Greco’s lungs, dropping his oxygen levels to dangerously low rates, and he had to undergo surgery. His wife told reporters he was placed on a ventilator twice during his hospital stay — once for 11 days, the other for 10.

LI college student trying to stay on campus

Kalief Metellus, 24, started online summer courses this week at SUNY College at Old Westbury with a major problem: He doesn’t have a place to live.

The college junior and student government president had planned to live on campus this summer until a residence hall director emailed him May 14 to say he had one day to move out.

Students with extenuating circumstances, like Metellus, who didn’t have anywhere else to live, were permitted to stay when colleges across the state shuttered most on-campus services and moved classes online in March. Metellus said he becomes homeless if he is pushed out.

College spokesman Michael Kinane said only two students requested summer housing, a primary reason the school decided not to offer it. They've extended the deadline to move out to Sunday.

“We’re doing our best to find a place that’s appropriate for him," Kinane said. "We’re not trying to send anybody out into the cold."

More to know

The Long Beach boardwalk reopened Thursday morning to a large group of people walking, running and biking along the beach, which is limited to residents only.

The Great South Bay Music Festival, a Long Island summer staple, will be moved to next summer due to the pandemic.

Lifeguards are tussling with New York State over anti-virus safeguards ahead of Friday's opening of Long Island beaches.

The NHL appears to be focusing on a 24-team, conference-based playoffs that would include both the Islanders and Rangers if play is able to resume.

A new drug treatment facility on Long Island opened up earlier than expected to combat "people medicating themselves to deal with this pandemic," an official said.

A reputed Long Island mobster's request to be released from prison to home confinement because of the threat of the coronavirus was denied by a federal judge.

News for you

Summer is NOT canceled. Your summer on Long Island will look different this year, but there are still some traditions you can keep up with, at a distance. Here’s a bucket-list worthy checklist of local experiences.

Find your beach. Several Long Island beaches are officially opening for the season Friday while following strict new guidelines from the state. Here's a list of ones that will open along with details on admission fees and site-specific restrictions you will encounter.

A drive-thru farmers market. The Smith Haven Mall may be closed at the moment, but starting this week, its southwest parking lot will be transformed into a drive-thru farmers market. Also, check out these local farmers markets that are open with social distancing and other guidelines in place.

About those concert plans. If you were looking forward to attending a concert at Jones Beach this summer, 11 more have been either postponed or canceled. Check the list.

Help for your business. If your company is looking for assistance with cash flow, eligible employers may want to consider two payroll tax credits that came out of COVID-19 legislation, experts said.

Plus: Missed this morning's free webinar about Newsday's "Inside the Red Zone" investigation? Watch the replay, which features a discussion and Q&A with Mount Sinai South Nassau officials on what it was like inside the Oceanside hospital during the peak of the outbreak and where we go from here.

Commentary

Inside Brookhaven National Lab’s COVID-19 quest. The search for treatment — and maybe even a vaccine — includes a Suffolk County facility built to investigate great scientific mysteries: Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Newsday Opinion documents the scientists’ around-the-clock efforts to map and halt the coronavirus — including from the floor of the lab’s stadium-sized National Synchrotron Light Source II. Watch the video.