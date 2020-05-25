Front-line workers' families to receive death benefits

Death benefits, and a call for hazard pay

Cuomo said those eligible for the death benefit include public health care workers, police officers, firefighters, EMS workers and others.

“Many of those people who showed up and did their duty and served with honor lost their lives,” Cuomo said during his daily news conference. "We honor that service.”

Cuomo also called on the federal government to provide hazard pay to front-line workers.

The number of people who died from COVID-19 in the state on Sunday was 96. Overall, more than 23,000 deaths in the state have been linked to the virus.

The governor reiterated the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing to continue the current downward trend of infections and hospitalizations.

He said Long Island is still on track to hit all seven of the metrics to begin reopening on Wednesday, one of the last regions in the state to do so. But he warned that such plans must be done carefully with a mindset toward avoiding future public health crises.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

As the unofficial summer beach season kicked off this weekend, local officials said visitors to Long Island's beaches largely complied with social distancing guidelines.

The numbers as of 3 p.m.: 39,907 confirmed cases in Nassau, 39,090 in Suffolk, 198,731 in New York City and 362,764 statewide.

The following chart shows the rising death tolls in Nassau and Suffolk from the virus.

Search a map of Long Island cases and view more charts showing the latest local trends in new cases, testing, hospitalizations and more.

Rise in employers rescinding offers to new college grads

Freshly minted college grads on Long Island and across the country are entering a tougher job market than any graduating class in recent history as millions of Americans file for jobless benefits each week.

Some graduates worry about paying off student loans in an environment defined by high unemployment, while others are trying to find ways to bide their time and keep their skills sharp as the COVID-19 crisis works its way through the economy.

For many, the nation’s economic pause-turned-downturn meant an abrupt end to their time on campus, followed by a mad dash to return home and a virtual graduation with as little fanfare as a typical Zoom meeting. But now, facing a world still largely under lockdown, many are left wondering how to land that first career job as companies rethink staffing and internships.

“This was going to be a pretty decent year in terms of getting recruited,” said Ed Koc, director of research, public policy and legislative affairs for the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

Koc, whose organization surveys companies on their plans to recruit college students, said he’s seen a significant rise in the number of firms that have rescinded job offers and canceled internships.

Cuomo aide: Crowd at LI bar 'stupid' for not wearing masks

The governor's top aide on Sunday criticized video that showed people crowding into a Patchogue bar, with none of the guests appearing to be wearing face coverings.

"From what I understand, the photos show people were in this space and they weren’t wearing masks. That’s stupid," said secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa.

Suffolk County police responded to multiple 911 calls Friday night of noncompliance with the state "pause" order at the Dublin Deck Tiki Bar and Grill. Police said no summonses were issued.

Police did not say how many people were in the bar. A video posted on Reddit depicts a crowd standing shoulder to shoulder and music playing. Staffers do not appear to separate the dozens of guests, and the video's unnamed narrator shouts "everybody's so thirsty, let's go."

'Pools are the new toilet paper' as LIers upgrade backyards

With vacations canceled and public pools and beaches likely closed or restricted this summer, Long Islanders are creating their own vacation spots in their backyards, buying up pools and accessories in record numbers.

Pool store owners and builders said that they are getting an unprecedented amount of requests from those looking to either buy an above-ground pool or have an in-ground pool constructed in their yard. On Amazon, where you can buy an inflatable pool for $25 or an above-ground pool for $4,000, sales of pools doubled for April over last year, a spokesperson said.

Rob LoDolce, of Lindenhurst, said that while at Big Lots in West Babylon a couple of weeks ago he witnessed a truck unloading pools and people “panic-buying” them.

"Pools are the new toilet paper,” said LoDolce, who snagged himself a 14-foot pool. “If it’s going to be a staycation for us this year, why not have at least something to dip your toes in."

More to know

Long Islanders this Memorial Day honored those who gave their lives defending this country by standing six feet apart from one another and wearing surgical masks, and watching small graveside services streamed via Facebook since there were no large cemetery ceremonies or parades this year.

A Long Beach man was arrested after he allegedly sold two seasonal beach passes — accessible only to the city’s residents as a result of the pandemic — to an undercover police officer.

New York will likely get less stimulus aid the longer the White House and Senate Republicans delay passing a new coronavirus aid package with an infection-rate based fund for states, a Newsday analysis found.

COVID-19's disproportionate impact on "at-risk" communities has prompted Mount Sinai Health System to establish a research institute to investigate, with plans to partner with experts to fashion solutions across the metropolitan area, including Long Island.

Municipal recreation programs that have for decades introduced Long Islanders to swimming, sailing and a host of other activities are in limbo, including some that generate revenue for their towns and provide summer jobs for young residents.

The NHL is targeting early June for its teams to be able to reopen their practice facilities for small-group workouts as the league continues to move toward a restart after halting its season on March 12.

News for you

Craving lobster? There's a new spot to satisfy your hankerings for seafood. The View in Oakdale has reopened as a “pop-up lobster shack,” offering takeout, curbside and, yes, dockside pickup offerings.

Virtual sports, dance classes. Local families are getting yet another virtual entertainment boost, this time from the Town of North Hempstead, which is putting forth programming for kids including classes on basketball and football skills, dance parties, National Circus project workshops and a reptiles show.

The rules of PPP loans. So you got a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Now what? Here's how to follow the rules to have your loan forgiven and more answers to common questions about the program.

Haircuts with celebs. If you've been holding out on trimming your own hair, maybe a celebrity tutorial will give you the confidence to make the cut. Husband-and-wife actors Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn will host an hourlong show on May 29 with top hairstylists remotely teaching stars and front-line workers the basics of cut and color.

New plants to try. If you're sheltering in place with nowhere to go but your garden, here's something to get excited about: Some truly innovative plants have been introduced this year, including these 12 that are sold at local nurseries.

Plus: There's still fun to be had this summer on Long Island, but it just might be harder to find this year. We're here to help with our seasonal Fun Book. Check out Nassau and Suffolk editions.

Get real-time updates about the virus' impact on the Island by visiting our live blog and watch our latest daily wrap-up video.

Commentary

What it's like being a cleaner amid COVID-19. In an afternoon with the cleaning staff at the Cohalan Court Complex in Suffolk County, Episode 24 of “Life Under Coronavirus” follows cleaners who are battling the pandemic with paper towels and heavy-duty disinfectant.

It’s hard work — and prevailing wage for cleaners at the complex is $13 an hour — but the cleaners are working overtime and, sometimes, getting compliments about their newly visible occupation.