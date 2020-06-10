What's happening as LI begins Phase 2

Scenes of reopening around Long Island

It was hardly business as usual Wednesday for businesses allowed to reopen after the state lifted restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Masks, gloves and social distancing guidelines remain in effect. And crowding remains prohibited, with occupancy generally capped at 50%.

But for businesses allowed to resume in-person operations — outdoor dining, in-store retail, barbershops, hair salons, offices, vehicle sales, leases and rentals and real estate — this is the next stage in a resumption to normalcy.

Catch up on how Phase 2 is going so far across Long Island.

Cuomo: This will be 'the most informed reopening of any state'

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pledged Wednesday to have the best reopening from the pandemic of any state in the country and said he will use a silver lining of the crisis to accelerate major public works projects such as the LaGuardia Airport overhaul.

This “will be the most informed reopening of any state in the country," Cuomo said.

In discussing the state's measured reopening by region, Cuomo again emphasized the ongoing testing program showing a low level of new infections across the state.

The numbers for Long Island showed 0.8% of people tested in Nassau and 0.9% of those tested in Suffolk on Tuesday were diagnosed as new cases of the virus — bringing Long Island below a single digit, to 0.9%, for new positives.

He said the "new focus" will be "watching the data, watching the numbers" to guide policy.

The number of new positives today, reported as of 3 p.m.: 35 in Nassau, 38 in Suffolk, 425 in New York City and 674 statewide.

The chart above shows the total coronavirus cases in Nassau and Suffolk counties in recent weeks. Search a map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Testing on LI is up, positives are down

Diagnostic testing for coronavirus on Long Island has nearly doubled since mid-May, at the same time both infection rates and the numbers of deaths have dropped dramatically, state health records show.

Long Island surpassed 11,000 tests in one day on June 5 for the first time, with 11,038 tests. For the week ending June 7, an average of 9,536 tests were conducted each day, almost double the 4,844 daily average for the week ending May 17.

At that time, 7% of those tested were infected with the virus. For the week ending June 7, just 2% were infected.

Officials at hospitals and walk-in clinics say diagnostic results for the virus have increased because of greater availability of testing equipment, more confidence in them by the public and insistence by doctors for COVID-19 testing now as part of regularly scheduled surgery and other treatment.

"Much of the testing now is with patients who don't have symptoms," said Dr. Mark Jarrett, deputy chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Northwell Health.

CDC: Keep your fruits and vegetables away from bleach

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning COVID-19-fearing people that they shouldn’t use disinfectants and bleach on food and their skin after a report found one-third of those surveyed were misusing the cleaning products.

Poison centers across the nation have seen an uptick in calls from people exposed to cleaners and disinfectants since the start of the pandemic, the agency said.

“People are very aware and I think overall trying to keep themselves safe,” said Dr. Robert Schwaner, a medical toxicologist at Stony Brook University Hospital’s Department of Emergency Medicine.

“But you have some highly educated people who are misusing these products, and that’s not without consequences,” he said.

Asymptomatic spread is possible, experts say

People who carry the coronavirus but don't have symptoms likely are a key reason for its spread, despite widely publicized comments by a top World Health Organization official to the contrary, some experts say.

The official, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for COVID-19 with WHO, said Monday that the spread of the virus by asymptomatic people is “very rare,” leading to an outcry by scientists who say evidence points to widespread transmission by those without symptoms.

On Tuesday, she backtracked, stating that she was referring only to “some two or three studies that have been published” and not the complete picture.

One reason asymptomatic people — those who never develop symptoms and those who eventually get sick but are contagious before they show symptoms — are key to the virus’ spread is that they tend to be far more mobile than people who are sick, who typically stay at home, said Dr. Bettina Fries, chief of the infectious disease division at Stony Brook Medicine.

More to know

Stop & Shop will not be acquiring iconic Long Island supermarket chain King Kullen — and the retailers are citing changes in the marketplace from the pandemic as the reason.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran sent Cuomo a letter on Tuesday asking that he officially allow outdoor youth sports to resume in the county’s parks.

Huntington Town officials are fast-tracking permit approvals for businesses seeking to recapture customers as the region heads into Phase 2 of reopening.

Nassau Regional Off Track Betting Corp. failed to make a $5 million payment to Nassau County in May as it struggled to cope with sharply reduced revenues during the shutdown, agency officials said.

Major League Soccer announced its season will resume July 8 with a tournament in Florida.

Commentary

A way to light up our lives post-quarantine. A few weeks ago, we bought baby monitors and gates, along with new food, toys and a small bed, writes Randi Marshall in a Newsday Opinion column.

We joined many other New Yorkers who added a family member while the coronavirus pandemic forced us all to stay home.

Meet Sirius, a German shepherd/retriever mix, and our new puppy.

We named him, of course, after the dog star — one of the brightest stars in the sky. He has brightened our household at an awfully dark time.