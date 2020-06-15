How environmental efforts are faring in the pandemic

Plastic-bag ban, other green efforts facing setbacks

A court-ordered delay in enforcing the state's new ban on plastic shopping bags was prolonged when the court system, operating remotely, set aside all but essential cases. Some stores had refused to accept bottles for redemption, and recycling was suspended in some places.

Nationally, President Donald Trump, citing the stricken economy, signed executive orders to waive federal environmental reviews on major construction projects and weaken the Endangered Species Act.

Oral arguments in a lawsuit against New York State's ban on single-use plastic bags are set for Thursday. The plaintiffs amended the suit to include a claim about the potential for bacterial contamination on reusable bags, which environmentalists dispute.

"We spent five years working to change public behavior to bring our own bags, and this is being undermined by junk science," said Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Farmingdale-based Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation "continues to encourage New Yorkers to transition to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep their reusable bags clean," it said in a statement.

The number of new positives today, reported as of 3 p.m.: 36 in Nassau, 33 in Suffolk, 381 in New York City and 620 statewide.

The chart above shows the number of new coronavirus cases on Long Island recently. Search a map and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Watchdog: NY shorted group homes on masks, gowns

Group homes that care for 40,000 disabled adults and youths statewide were ordered along with hospitals to use masks and gowns during the COVID-19 outbreak, but the homes weren't a priority to get essential gear during the height of the virus and faced shortages, according to a federal complaint.

Disability Rights New York, a federally funded nonprofit watchdog, claims the state discriminated against people with disabilities and workers who care for them.

Its action seeks to place group homes on the same priority status as hospitals, nursing homes, emergency medical services and dialysis centers for personal protection equipment.

The state deemed workers in group homes "essential" and therefore they had to work, the April 7 complaint said, but the state has not taken necessary steps to ensure that people with developmental disabilities "and the people who care for them are prioritized for receipt of critical PPE."

The state said it took action as officials were frantically trying to buy enough personal protection for hospitals amid a global shortage.

NY went from worst to first, Cuomo says

New York State has gone from the worst coronavirus infection rate in the country to the best, reaching "a new high" in its battle with the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths recorded since the outbreak struck, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

As of Sunday, the state had 1,608 coronavirus patients, the lowest figure since March 20, and a three-day average of 27 deaths, the lowest since March 21, Cuomo said at his briefing Monday.

"New York scaled the highest mountain and went from the worst situation with this COVID virus, to the best situation with this COVID virus," the governor said.

He said the state has received 25,000 complaints about businesses not observing social distancing and other coronavirus mitigation requirements and warned local governments to enforce the law or face the possibility of the state pushing back the reopening phase they are in.

"People should follow the guidelines because the guidelines have been working," Cuomo said. "To the local governments, 'I say, 'Do your job.'"

No mask, no ride

A mandatory mask selfie uploaded to Uber is the new normal for drivers starting a shift during the pandemic.

Drivers pack extra masks for unmasked passengers, may refuse service to anyone who won't cover up — and can note recalcitrance in the app.

Apps like Uber and Lyft have disrupted the taxi business. In 2020, the pandemic is disrupting ride-hailing.

"It's unfortunate that you have to be on pins and needles in your own car. And carry Lysol in your own car. And wipes in your own car," said Long Island Uber driver Roshon Martin.

The pandemic has had a sharp effect on Uber's ride-hailing business.

Contact tracing ready to go if there's a spike

With COVID-19 infections down significantly, health officials say they are meeting their goals in establishing a complex system of contact tracing on Long Island.

Under a plan Cuomo announced in late April, the new contact tracing system against the disease would require a statewide corps of 6,400 to 17,000 contact tracers, depending on the number of projected cases. State and local officials say the sharp recent decline in infections has allowed them to meet that metric goal.

"We already have more than 6,100 tracers on the streets and another 4,000 that have completed the training," state Department of Health spokesperson Erin Silk said.

The need for contact tracers on Long Island is not as great as once feared because the number of people testing positive for the virus has plummeted, largely thanks to the state's stay-at-home order, mask-wearing and other social distancing measures, health experts say.

Long Island Rail Road commuters are concerned about keeping a safe social distance in what's normally a very crowded place: Penn Station.

The Mets and Yankees are missing out on millions of dollars in potential ballpark-related revenue with baseball shut down, records show.

The number of children sick with a potentially fatal inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19 has declined recently, Long Island doctors say.

The annual Huntington Lighthouse MusicFest, the biggest fundraiser for the Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society, has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Planning for a new kind of fall

Social distancing on a school bus. A combination of remote and in-school learning. Physical education and indoor recess focused on mindfulness and mental health. Lunch in the classroom.

Those are some of the ideas Long Island education leaders are considering in their plans to reopen K-12 public schools this fall, with many questions yet to be answered.

School districts statewide must get their reopening plans to the state Department of Education by July 15.