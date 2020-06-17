As LI, NYC near new phases, Cuomo's daily briefings will end

'We are going to turn the page'

That means Nassau and Suffolk counties are expected to enter Phase 3 — allowing the reopening of food services and personal care businesses — next Wednesday.

New York City, which is following behind Long Island, is expected to enter Phase 2 of its reopening on Monday.

The governor announced he will end his daily briefings on the coronavirus crisis on Friday, saying "we are going to turn the page on the immediacy of this crisis."

"We have saved tens of thousands of lives in New York," an emotional Cuomo said.

He described the fight against the spread of the virus in New York as an epic undertaking that residents took on collectively.

Cuomo has previously talked about the state being on "the other side of the mountain."

"New York has climbed the mountain," he said today.

The number of new positives today, reported as of 3 p.m.: 30 in Nassau, 32 in Suffolk, 350 in New York City and 567 statewide.

The chart above shows the downward trend of patients hospitalized for coronavirus in the state. Search a map and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Coronavirus setback for Chembio

A Hauppauge company has lost federal permission to sell its new coronavirus antibody test because of inaccurate results in some instances, executives said.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. said the Food and Drug Administration has revoked the Emergency Use Authorization granted to the company in April to sell its rapid test for the antibodies domestically.

"As a result of this decision by the FDA, we may no longer distribute the DPP COVID-19 system," CEO Richard Eberly said in a securities filing.

The decision upends a multimillion-dollar expansion plan to convert all the company's production lines to making the test.

Chembio announced plans last month to produce 1 million tests in May and up to 2 million by September.

Newlywed curated a large circle of family and friends

Luke Workoff loved company.

When the Huntington native was younger, his mother recalls, her home filled with children after school and on weekends for playdates. As he grew older, he continued to curate a large circle of family and friends, whether through sports, school or work.

"People found him engaging and affectionate," said his mother, Maryann McKenzie of Park Slope, Brooklyn, who added that she and her son were "partners in crime."

Workoff, 33, died of the coronavirus on April 4. His death came just months after he and his wife, Tulsi Patel-Workoff, 27, were married in September in a traditional Hindu ceremony. They had just purchased their Huntington home, an accomplishment that made Workoff especially proud, in February.

"He always knew the right things to say and how to treat people, and I try to take all these good attributes from him and implement them into my life," his wife said. "I credit a lot of who I am today to him, his calm and cool, collected personality, his giving and loving. He was so selfless. I try to be all the things he taught me to be and all the things that he was to honor him."

Read about and remember more Long Islanders lost to coronavirus here.

A backyard escape

Long Islanders who want to treat themselves to a fabulous vacation this summer without venturing too far from home can find what they're looking for right in their backyard — by turning their land into luxury accommodations with glamping.

Authorities say camping is expected to become the new collective adventure for 2020, and glamping can deliver a much-needed respite and connection to the outdoors for those who want to enjoy the camping experience without sleeping on the ground.

To get started, all you need is a large tent, some creativity and an eye for style. Instead of a sleeping bag, think air mattress with a memory foam mattress topper, lovely linens, colorful throw pillows and solar-powered string lights. Candlelight dining and gourmet takeout. Instead of a Hershey bar for your s'mores, how about peanut butter cups or Toblerone Swiss chocolate?

Lauren Thayer Weiss of Sagaponack, who has two girls ages 7 and 9, says her family started glamping in their backyard well before the virus hit and that it's become a favorite thing for her kids to do.

"My family uses an inexpensive but lux-looking yurt for our backyard and summer glamping," she says.

More to know

With a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China raised its emergency warning to its second-highest level and canceled more than 60% of the flights to the capital today.

The region's commercial fishermen and fish dealers say while demand for wholesale fish, clams and oysters is inching up, it's nowhere near past levels.

The Original Fireside Caterers, a deli and takeout spot in East Northport, has closed, another casualty during a cruel spring in the food industry.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has resumed taking new applications for disaster loans from all eligible businesses and nonprofits, officials said.

As businesses reopen across the United States, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won't sue if they get COVID-19.

Tiz the Law 'tis the favorite for Saturday's shorter-than-usual Belmont Stakes, which held its draw today.

Long Island home sales plunged in May, while a scarce supply of listings pushed up prices.

News for you

A typical school day, "built in a fun way." A free Central Islip program helps essential workers by providing a full day of learning and fun for their kids. The Youth Enrichment Services program gives the students breakfast, lunch and laptops to complete assignments. The children wash their hands every 45 minutes, wear masks and each have their own sets of books and crayons, program coordinator Rhonda Nedderman said.

Stocking up again on food for the mind. A few Long Island libraries are slowly but surely reopening operations to the public through pickup services. "The curbside pickup is fabulous. It feels like you're coming back to life," Linda Brawerman said after picking up five books from the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library.

"This COVID-19 summer." Hempstead Town officials will reopen Camp Anchor in Lido Beach this summer on a limited basis to special needs campers. "Camp Anchor is the crown jewel in the Town of Hempstead," Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said. "We wanted to have some program available to these campers. It's important to them that they see their friends. We wanted to give them and their parents a chance to enjoy some aspect of this COVID-19 summer."

Keeping healthy. Newsday is holding Part 2 of a virtual event on what you need to know about health during reopening Thursday at 10 a.m. Sign up here.

Plus: Michael DelGuidice and Big Shot are set to rock Point Lookout with a drive-in concert. See here for details on the June 27 free show by Long Island's own Billy Joel tribute band. "I think it will be an explosive soulful event because people can experience something of normality during this pandemic," DelGuidice says. "This will be our first live show out of quarantine."

Get real-time updates about the virus' impact on the Island by visiting our live blog and watch our latest daily wrap-up video, which talks about the closing of Nassau Coliseum.

Commentary

With many states seeing increasing coronavirus infections, it's clear that COVID-19 is not leaving the U.S. anytime soon. That's a problem now, and it stands to become an even bigger one this fall, when a return to school and other indoor activities and the onset of flu season threaten to intensify outbreaks, writes Bloomberg Opinion columnist Max Nisen.

One essential strategy to minimize COVID-19's potential second wave and keep the economy going as much as possible until there is a COVID-19 vaccine is to boost the rate of flu vaccination in the U.S. This can help build the infrastructure and experience that will be needed to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus, once those vaccines become available.

More important, it can enable the U.S. health care system to continue focusing on patients with COVID-19.

Seasonal flu, after all, is one infectious disease that doctors are able to minimize through vaccination.

The nightmare scenario would be an exceptionally severe flu season arriving along with COVID-19.