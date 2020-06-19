Cuomo addresses New Yorkers to end daily virus briefings

Cuomo offered his message from the State Capitol in Albany at an executive desk and framed by the American and state flags, as if delivering an address to the nation. In emotional terms, and seemingly relieved the state has brought the crisis under control in what was the nation's epicenter of the outbreak, he congratulated New Yorkers for all they have accomplished.

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all did together and as a community, we reopened the economy and we saved lives, because it was never a choice between one or the other" to decide how to respond to the virus, he said. "It was always right to do both.”

"We have done the impossible," Cuomo said.

He touted the state's level of COVID-19 patients falling to 1,284, "the lowest number we have seen," and the weekly average of deaths also tallied as "the lowest weekly average of lives lost."

He confirmed the state will continue to inch forward on its reopening plans, with New York City entering the Phase 2 that will bring back many more retail, food and office businesses in some measures.

The number of new positives today, reported as of 3 p.m.: 38 in Nassau, 54 in Suffolk, 410 in New York City and 796 statewide.

Malls are closed, but some stores open doors outside

When Long Island entered Phase 2 of the business reopening plan on June 10, some mall retailers reopened for in-store shopping.

Under Phase 2, stores with their own entrances and exits to the outside were allowed to reopen last week for the first time since state-mandated closings in March to help stop the spread of the virus.

So, at shopping malls, the only businesses allowed to open are mostly large department stores and some restaurants that offer outdoor seating and takeout.

For about the last week, shopping malls’ anchor tenants have been reopening their doors or making plans to do so soon.

Pent-up demand, shortage of homes for sale drive up prices

Rachel Richter figured her family’s newly renovated house in Long Beach would catch prospective buyers’ attention, but she was taken by surprise by the frenzy.

The Richters received two offers on the three-bedroom home, listed for $589,000, even before they allowed any in-person showings. On June 12, seven potential buyers visited on separate tours. By the next morning, the Richters received a third bid, and accepted an offer over the asking price.

The market is “really, really hot,” Richter said. “People that typically would have been looking in March, April, May, they're all backed up and now they're released and [saying], ‘Let's go!’”

Just over a week after the reopening of Long Island’s real estate market, a shortage of homes for sale and competition from potential buyers leaving New York City are driving up prices for the most in-demand homes and forcing buyers to make quick decisions, according to buyers, sellers and real estate agents.

New York State officials gave the green light for Long Island’s real estate agents to resume in-person work on June 10.

Black and Latino educators donate tablets to students

Back in 2006, Dafny Irizarry started knocking on doors to talk to her community about how to address education disparities bilingual students face on Long Island.

Now, 14 years later, Irizarry is knocking on doors again — this time, as the founder and president of Long Island Latino Teachers Association. And she’s not showing up empty-handed. Irizarry’s organization has donated more than 60 tablets and laptops to local students in need, to help them in the age of distance learning.

Irizarry said children in low-resource communities can experience a “digital gap” in their learning and it has become magnified during the pandemic.

“Many times they have expressed how difficult it is to complete work from a phone,” Irizarry said. “Some children have to borrow their parents’ phones, and also have to share it with their siblings.”

