NY's new travel quarantine: How it will work 

Travelers from states with high infection rates must isolate

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, hosting a news conference with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, said the three states want to maintain their gains in halting the spread of the virus while the number of cases is rising in more than half the states in the country.

The policy takes effect at midnight.

"It’s only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission down," said Cuomo, adding that he wasn't inferring there is anything "malicious or malevolent" with those travelers.

Cuomo said visitors who need to isolate themselves when they arrive are those from states registering 10 positives per 100,000 tested on a seven-day rolling average or where 10% of the total population is positive on a seven-day rolling average.

The states currently meeting that criteria are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Texas and Utah.

People who violate it can face fines of $2,000 for the first offense, $5,000 second offense, and $10,000 if they "cause harm," Cuomo said.

The chart above shows the number of new cases confirmed in recent days in New York City and the state. Search a map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

The number of new positives today, reported as of 3 p.m.: 41 in Nassau, 45 in Suffolk, 292 in New York City and 581 statewide.

Cuomo aide: Malls, gyms, theaters stay closed in Phase 4

Shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters won't be allowed to reopen in Phase 4 of the state's plan, an aide to Cuomo said Tuesday night.

"There are some things that don’t fit neatly into a phase that are going to require further study and we’re going through that right now," Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said. "We’re not going to be like other states that are inviting a second wave.”

Long Island is expected to enter Phase 4 in two weeks, on July 8, according to two sources who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about Cuomo’s phased reopening of the state's economy.

The sources said a state official told local business executives and politicians on Tuesday that Phase 4 businesses are being divided into subgroups, with some opening earlier than others. The difference could be a couple of weeks or months, the sources said.

Indoor dining is back for some restaurants

Long Islanders returned to indoor seating at restaurants for the first time in more than three months Wednesday as the region officially entered Phase 3.

At City Cellar in Westbury, getting the setup right in the vast 240-seat dining room took some work.

On Wednesday, City Cellar’s 90-seat outdoor patio was mostly full. Only five parties took advantage of the air-conditioned indoor dining room.

Ralph Natale of Franklin Square was thrilled to be back in the swing of things. “For three and a half months my family and I have hunkered down, we’ve played by the rules. But being in a restaurant again, it feels amazing.”

Get the first look at how indoor dining is going across Long Island so far.

When a high price becomes price gouging

The pandemic has kept government consumer affairs teams busy. Higher prices for household goods like toilet paper and groceries have shocked Long Islanders and prompted complaints about potential price gouging.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ team has fielded more than 7,000 such complaints statewide, and the Nassau County Office of Consumer Affairs has received more than 950, their offices said.

Higher prices emerged while the supply chain struggled to meet demand from Americans who started spending more time at home and sought out larger quantities of household items, retail analysts said.

But when do price increases become inappropriate, legally speaking? Here's a look at how federal and other price-gouging laws regulate prices on Long Island.

More to know

Swimming at New York City's beaches will be permitted starting July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, reversing a coronavirus-prevention policy that led municipalities on Long Island to limit their beaches to locals.

The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 has been canceled because of the pandemic.

J.C. Penney will close 13 more stores, including one in Bay Shore, which leaves the retailer with only one location on Long Island.

Long Island's unemployment rate dropped to 12.2% last month, falling from the record 16.1% rate recorded in April, state Labor Department data shows.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association have agreed on a plan to return to play and start the 2020 season after five weeks of acrimonious negotiations.

News for you

Commentary

Americans are failing the mask test. I sometimes refer to the COVID-19 pandemic as "the great psychometric test," writes Tyler Cowen, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. We are all being placed under different kinds of strain, and we have the chance to react for better or worse.

One set of tests has concerned masks. There is increasing evidence that masks stem the spread of the virus, yet the U.S. is not embracing mask-wearing. It is the only major nation that has turned masks into a partisan political issue. That is a psychometric test for this country, and we are failing it.

The next test, I think, will be which institutions can succeed at getting Americans to wear their masks. That in turn will be a test of which institutions Americans truly trust — or are at least willing to defer to.