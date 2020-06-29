'Troubling signs' may delay NYC's reopening

'There are issues that we have to think through'

As Cuomo said the state is considering slowing down New York City's reopening, he said air conditioning may be spreading the virus, too, and urged companies to install special filters.

Before they are permitted to reopen, large malls will be required to install filters that can block small particles.

Cuomo also criticized the federal government for downplaying the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis and pushing a quick reopening of state economies. He called on President Donald Trump to issue a nationwide executive order to wear masks, and to put one on himself to set an example.

“How we are at this point as a nation and we still haven’t done the simple, easy, minimal step of saying you must wear a mask when you are in public" is inexplicable, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said New York City is scheduled to enter Phase 3 on Monday, which would normally allow limited indoor dining and personal care businesses, “but there are issues that we have to think through.”

The number of new positives today, reported as of 3 p.m.: 26 in Nassau, 33 in Suffolk, 189 in New York City and 391 statewide.

The chart below shows the number of new coronavirus cases on Long Island in recent days. Search a map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

They survived coronavirus. Now, they're getting help for anxiety and depression.

Mental health experts are exploring the use of virtual support groups and other resources to help recovering COVID-19 patients who are grappling with anxiety and depression as a result of their illness.

Many of those patients are feeling stressed and isolated as they deal with lingering physical effects of the disease.

“Some people have been removed from the ability to meet their common human needs — socialization, meaningful work, getting together with family,” said Dr. William Sanderson, a psychologist and director of the Anxiety & Depression Clinic at Hofstra University.

Lisa Penziner, a registered nurse and special projects manager at rehabilitation facilities operator Paragon Management, started the free Post COVID-19 Support Group on Zoom, which is open to the general public.

“I’m hearing from a lot of people who are depressed and still having symptoms,” Penziner said. “I thought it would be a good idea to get them together. They probably feel very alone.”

The lessons LI doctors learned in virus treatment

The medical lessons learned about COVID-19 didn't come easy.

During the early, worst days, doctors found themselves treating hundreds of patients a day coming into emergency rooms, with many of them dying. They had no playbook filled with standards of care backed by peer-reviewed studies. Doctors built their treatment from the ground up, sometimes turning on a dime, playing an educated hunch, culling reports from China and Italy, and trashing treatments for new ones.

Meanwhile, Long Island doctors said they improved their use of ventilators, learned the value of masks, found new medicinal therapies, and better addressed the virus' propensity to create blood clots. These lessons, doctors said, make them better able to save lives and have prepared them to handle any potential spike in cases come this fall.

"There have been about seven iterations in our treatment guidelines," said Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, regional director of critical care for Northwell Health, the state's largest health care system. "We are rewriting our current guidelines."

This Main Street will close every Sunday for outdoor dining

Main Street in downtown Patchogue was turned into a giant open-air dining room on Sunday afternoon as officials tried to give a boost to beleaguered restaurants that lost business to the coronavirus pandemic.

Village officials agreed to close a two-block section of the road, from West Avenue to Maple Avenue, for about eight hours each Sunday through Labor Day weekend as the business district seeks to recoup its losses after being limited to takeout and deliveries since March.

Mayor Paul Pontieri said in an interview the arrangement was an experiment to see whether it would help the business district recover without running afoul of state social distancing regulations.

“We’ll evaluate it from Sunday to Sunday," Pontieri said. "If it works, we’ll continue to do it.”

In less than a month, three family members lost to COVID-19

About two years ago, Carmen Milagros Ruiz, who was known as Millie, ended up moving in with her sister, Zaida Ayala, and brother-in-law, William Ayala.

“She came for an extended vacation,” said their niece, Sylvia Diaz of Smithtown. “And then she just never left. They were the 'Three Musketeers.'”

In a span of less than a month, this large and close family suffered an unthinkable series of losses, all due to complications from COVID-19, according to Diaz.

Ruiz died on May 22 at the age of 79. William Ayala, known as Bill, died on June 13. Zaida, his beloved wife, died four days later at the age of 72. Read their story.

Have you lost a loved one to coronavirus? Tell us about them.

More to know

Some private school officials say their institutions are small, nimble and flexible enough to reopen safely this fall, and are urging state authorities to consider them on their own merits for reopenings.

The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again until at least early January, although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined.

Southampton Town will resume a modified version of one of its most popular summer youth activities, the Tuesdays on the Go series, the town said.

Tuesday is the last day that the U.S. Small Business Administration will approve applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Governments around the world are stepping up testing and reimposing restrictions as newly confirmed coronavirus infections surge in many countries.

Cuomo continued to defend his decision to place recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, even though it brought him some “political heat,” he admitted on Sunday.

News for you

What will day camp look like? Some parents might have questions about what their child’s summer camp experience will look like this year. From transportation to mask-wearing, here's a roundup of what you might be wondering.

Having big fun. Oversized lawn games are all the rage across Long Island. With many spending more time in their backyards, see where you can get games like oversized Connect Four and Jenga to pass the time.

Take advantage of local waters. Don't have a sailboat, skiff or Jet Ski? Find out where you can rent one and how.

More Hollywood delays. The releases of two big summer movies — Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and The Walt Disney Co.'s live-action reboot of "Mulan" — were again delayed.

Plus: Thinking of installing a backyard pool? Here are 6 things to consider before diving into a plan.

Get real-time updates about the virus' impact on the Island by visiting our live blog.

Commentary

The nursing home crisis shows how we dismiss the joys of old age. I'm glad my mother is dead, writes Louise Melling for The Washington Post.

The COVID-19 crisis brought on this perverse thought. But I can't help it, as I've read about families unable to visit loved ones in nursing homes for three months and counting, about medical rationing plans that would have denied her care, about the dire death toll in these facilities.

In my mother's home state of Connecticut, already more than 70% of the COVID-19-related deaths are in nursing homes; the share is over 50% in half the states. My mother could have been part of that grim tally.

I could not have lived with her being untouchable. And I could not have borne her death, if this pandemic had claimed her, to have been written off as less tragic for having happened at an advanced age — for being a statistic that fails to value older lives, or recognize the joy that older people can still get from living, and that their living can bring us, their kin, with all that a long experience of life can teach.