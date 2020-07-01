Indoor dining postponed in NYC

'We have to stay ahead of the virus'

Cuomo sharply criticized President Donald Trump over an ineffective federal response, and he told local governments they should step up enforcement of social-distancing and mask-wearing orders in the state — even as he maintained the state continues to do well in containing the virus.

The cautious slow down of New York City's reopening and the reminders on preventive measures came as the state registered 4 million total coronavirus tests performed since March, part of its widespread effort to identify hot spots and isolate those exposed to people testing positive.

"We have to stay ahead of the virus," said Cuomo, particularly pointing to New York City as an area of concern.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had made the indoor dining announcement earlier Wednesday, citing concerns about the rising viral spread around the country becoming "shockingly worse."

The number of new positives today, reported as of 3 p.m.: 46 in Nassau, 42 in Suffolk, 296 in New York City and 625 statewide.

The above map shows the concentration of cases in Long Island communities. Search the map and view charts showing the latest local trends in testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

Advocates say Latino COVID-19 deaths underreported

Latino advocates are worried that the toll the pandemic has taken on immigrants on Long Island is greater than what state statistics reveal because of reluctance to seek hospital care due to fear of deportation, medical costs and other concerns.

In Nassau County, the death toll from COVID-19 is 2,182, including 236 Hispanics, with their death rate per 100,000 people at 133.5, second-highest behind Blacks, according to the most recent data from the New York State Department of Health. In Suffolk County, 1,979 have died of the virus, 212 of them Hispanics, with a death rate of 113.8, also the second-highest behind Blacks.

The Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution says the age-adjusted death rate from COVID-19 among Hispanics and Latinos is 2.5 times that of whites.

“We know that the pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, particularly people who are low-income,” said Cheryl Keshner, a senior paralegal and community advocate with the Empire Justice Center. “A lot of people can’t socially distance if they’re living in super-crowded conditions, which a lot of people are because we don’t have enough rent regulations on Long Island. And a lot of Black and Latino workers are essential workers.”

Nassau deficit expected to hit $749 million over 18 months

Nassau County faces a $749 million budget deficit over the next 18 months due to the economic damage from the pandemic, according to a midyear report expected to be released Wednesday.

County Executive Laura Curran said she plans to help close the budget gap by asking the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the county's financial control board, to refinance $285 million over the next two fiscal years.

The Office of Management and Budget report, due Wednesday, shows the county running a $385 million budget shortfall in fiscal year 2020 and an additional $364 million deficit in 2021. The primary cause is a steep expected drop in sales tax revenues, which account for 40% of all county revenue.

“Whatever the crisis may be, my administration will always meet the challenge of protecting our residents, but we will need a balanced budget to do so,” Curran said in a statement Tuesday night.

Joan Heaney, who helped build up oil supplier Skaggs-Walsh, dies of COVID-19

Every Sunday, Joan Heaney would sit in her Upper Brookville home and in a few hours conquer The New York Times crossword puzzle. All the boxes filled in — in pen nonetheless.

“It was definitely her religion and we were not allowed to speak to her while she was doing it,” said daughter Allison Heaney of Muttontown.

She grew up in Sunnyside, Queens and earned a full scholarship to Marymount School in Manhattan and later Marymount College, where she graduated with honors in 1964. She and her husband built the family business Skaggs-Walsh Inc. from a small company to a large and successful heating oil supplier based in College Point.

Heaney, 77, died from complications of the coronavirus on April 13, at a day that was typically reserved for her family’s annual tulip party, a celebration of the 10,000 tulips she and her husband planted in their yard. Read her story.

More to know

Interest rates on disaster loans for small businesses and nonprofits hit by the coronavirus would be slashed under proposed federal legislation.

Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.

Federal fisheries regulators delayed a plan to restart a program requiring commercial fishermen to take observers on fishing trips starting Monday, following widespread criticism of the move.

A caravan of protesters bearing signs and pitchforks gathered Wednesday to protest at the homes of billionaires to demand that they pay their fair share of taxes amid statewide revenue shortfalls, according to the groups leading the protest.

News for you

Spending a day in Greenport. Family fun doesn’t have to mean traveling far. Greenport is one of Long Island’s popular summer destinations, and we've gathered some stops for you to explore.

Fourth of July weekend isn't canceled. It may be more subdued on Long Island this year — the fireworks extravaganza at Jones Beach is canceled, as are most municipal parades — but there are still socially distant ways to enjoy the holiday.

Here comes Craft Aid. This virtual tasting room concert serves as an online fundraiser for Jamesport Farm Brewery, Moustache Brewing Co. and Long Ireland Beer Co. this week. The free event will be broken up into two 90-minute broadcasts on Thursday and Friday.

Take a horseback riding lesson. Riding and lessons are available in some locations as Long Island reopens from shutdowns, with social distancing and face masks required. See the list of current opportunities.

'Alive After Five' goes virtual. The Patchogue evening activity will continue to deliver live music, but this time to your home. The committee decided to stream the bands at the Patchogue Theatre on Facebook Live while splicing in prerecorded performances.

Plus: The tax deadline is July 15. State officials said 22% of income tax returns from Long Island remain to be filed, with two weeks before the deadline. Find out more.

Commentary

Why Americans are having an emotional reaction to masks. While Americans still have not adopted mask-wearing as a general norm, we’re wearing masks more than ever before, writes Tyler Cowen, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

Mask-wearing is mandated in California, and in many counties masks are near-universal in public spaces.

So I have started wondering: Does wearing a mask change our social behavior and our emotional inclinations? And if mask-wearing does indeed change the fabric of our interactions, is that one reason why the masks are not more popular in the U.S.?